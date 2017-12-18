A beverage that too often gets relegated to a special occasion drink is, of course, what we popularly call champagne.

And as New Year’s Eve approaches, I’m guilty here of trotting it out as such for a pop and a sip to welcome 2018.

The name of the beverage itself has a certain cache and sets in motion a series of ideals and dreamy visions of living the good life. But it needn’t be, nor should it be, an expensive undertaking to enjoy the flavour and sensation of one of the world’s great food inventions.

While the traditional second fermentation method of making champagne is time-consuming and expensive, making sparkling wine (champagne is only sparkling wine made from certain grapes, usually Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, in the Champagne region of France east of Paris) is not. In fact, less than 10 per cent of the world’s sparkling wine comes from Champagne.

Now, if you don’t want to buy a $400 bottle of 2004 vintage Krug Champagne, there are several less expensive choices of sparkling wines from Spain (Cava), Germany (Sekt), Italy (Prosecco) and Ontario. Here are a few for your celebrations.

Heredad Sequra Viudas Brut Reserva Cava from Spain (LCBO; $15.25) is dry (not sweet) with straw colour, some apple flavours and a creamy texture.

Giusti Asolo NV Prosecco Superiore Brut from Veneto, Italy (LCBO; $18.95) is made from the little-known Slovenia Glera grape to produce a light and fruity dry sparkling wine with pear, apple and melon flavours.

Graham Beck Brut Pinot Noir/Chardonnay Sparkling from South Africa (LCBO; $19.95) is an extra-dry sparkler made in the traditional method. It has a bready and “biscuit” aroma with some citrus flavours and a creamy texture.

Tawse Winery 2014 Spark Brut Sparkling from Ontario (LCBO; $25.25) is made from Chardonnay grapes in the traditional method. It has some light grapefruit flavours and acidity which makes it good for pairing with appetizers.

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve from France (LCBO; $71.95) is a classic champagne — and, accordingly, a little more expensive. Made from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes by the same family since the 1800s, it has apple, toast and lemon flavours.