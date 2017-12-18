Things changed in 2017.
I mean, one could argue that change is constant and every passing day in every passing year brings change along for the ride.
But, 2017 was different. Things have really changed, and we may be more awake now than we have been at any other time in our history.
The hashtag that became a movement that became Time magazine’s Person of the Year has changed us dramatically.
#MeToo means we’re all too aware of the prevalence of sexual assault, sexual harassment and prejudice toward women. It’s an uncomfortable awareness, one that forces us to face our ingrained behaviours and one that challenges us to reflect. We won’t always like what we see.
#MeToo has changed us, and as uncomfortable as it makes us, it has changed us for the better. The branches of the #MeToo movement should permeate our culture from celebrity to sports, business to politics and person to person.
At work the other day, I was talking to a co-worker about a talented junior hockey player who was highly regarded by the scouts who watched his games.
We were talking across the large room that makes up our open office environment and there was a handful of other people in that room, both male and female. In describing the interest that scouts had in this particular player, I was about to utter a phrase that I’ve admittedly uttered a handful of times in my past.
“The scouts have a real hard-on for him,” I was about to say.
But, I stopped short.
I scanned the room, recognized its co-ed nature and awkwardly stammered something about how scouts were “pretty high” on this player’s abilities.
And then I thought about it.
How many times had I uttered the crass phrase “has a hard-on for” in the past, and more importantly, what made that OK?
I’m no angel and I’ve been known to curse, but whether it was a room full of men, a room full of women or a co-ed environment like the one I was in, at what point did that language become acceptable at work? When did we degrade our language such that being so crass still passed as professional?
Maybe the top of the #MeToo movement is a litany of powerful Hollywood and business elites being toppled — and rightly so — by the women they wronged.
And maybe, among the other branches of the movement, somewhere down near the lowest hanging fruit, #MeToo can remind us that we have the capacity to be civilized to one another, regardless of race, religion or gender.
Even when we disagree, perhaps we can do so in the context of civilized discourse. It’s entirely possible that the ship of cursing sailors has long set sail.
Let’s continue taking a scythe to the top of this tree, and empowering and emboldening the women who come forward. At the same time, let’s each of us whittle away at the lower branches.
You don’t have to be Harvey Weinstein to know your role in this, and imagine where we’ll be when we all meet somewhere in the middle.
Here’s to a more civilized 2018.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him on email at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
