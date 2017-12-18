I scanned the room, recognized its co-ed nature and awkwardly stammered something about how scouts were “pretty high” on this player’s abilities.

And then I thought about it.

How many times had I uttered the crass phrase “has a hard-on for” in the past, and more importantly, what made that OK?

I’m no angel and I’ve been known to curse, but whether it was a room full of men, a room full of women or a co-ed environment like the one I was in, at what point did that language become acceptable at work? When did we degrade our language such that being so crass still passed as professional?

Maybe the top of the #MeToo movement is a litany of powerful Hollywood and business elites being toppled — and rightly so — by the women they wronged.

And maybe, among the other branches of the movement, somewhere down near the lowest hanging fruit, #MeToo can remind us that we have the capacity to be civilized to one another, regardless of race, religion or gender.

Even when we disagree, perhaps we can do so in the context of civilized discourse. It’s entirely possible that the ship of cursing sailors has long set sail.

Let’s continue taking a scythe to the top of this tree, and empowering and emboldening the women who come forward. At the same time, let’s each of us whittle away at the lower branches.

You don’t have to be Harvey Weinstein to know your role in this, and imagine where we’ll be when we all meet somewhere in the middle.

Here’s to a more civilized 2018.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him on email at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.