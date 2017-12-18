We are a family of gamers, eagerly anticipating unwrapping the new Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition this Christmas.

My wife Sylvia and I got hooked during the early days of Nintendo, and our two daughters now enjoy playing classic games like Pac-Man, Mario Bros., Ninja Gaiden, Ice Climber and Excitebike.

It’s been a trip down memory lane seeing our daughters discover games from my younger days, like Dr. Mario, Kirby’s Adventure, Bubble Bobble, Metroid, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, and Galaga, along with one of my all-time favourites, Punch-Out!!, featuring Little Mac, Glass Joe, Von Kaiser and Piston Honda.

We've always been loyal to Nintendo, and have owned each of the company’s consoles, even when Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation began to dominate the market.

I can still vividly see myself in the ‘90s spending countless hours with friends playing memorable games like EA Sports’ NHL Hockey, WWF No Mercy, Battletoads, Top Gear, F-Zero, Zombies Ate My Neighbours and Super Smash TV.

At video game stores, like Good Time Games and the recently opened Retro Replay at Waterloo Town Square, I also enjoy revisiting older systems like Nintendo 64 and GameCube with classics like Turok, Star Fox, Crazy Taxi, SpyHunter, Lemmings and Pikmin. They are almost like artifacts in a 20th century pop-culture museum (and still very fun to play).

Back in the pre-Nintendo days, my very first console was the old Atari 2600 system, with memorable titles like Joust, Galaxian, Freeway, River Raid, Superman, Centipede, Asteroids, Star Raiders, Dig Dug, Pole Position, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Track & Field, and Snoopy and the Red Baron. I’ll never forget finding them under the tree on Christmas morning.

Then there’s the classic systems some of my friends had, like Intellivision, ColecoVision and Vectrex, which came with the built-in game, MineStorm.

Though the graphics and game play have changed drastically over the years, one thing has transcended both generations in our gaming family: Zelda.

The Legend of Zelda franchise is as captivating to our daughters today as it was to us more than two decades ago, and posters of the iconic adventurer, Link, adorn their bedroom walls.