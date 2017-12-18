Please Santa — find a way to bring Votto north of the border where he would get love, respect and the opportunity to order a quality beer.

For Aaron Sanchez, Toronto Blue Jays (potential) pitching ace: blister medication

The Jays have multiple issues to address before the 2018 campaign begins (e.g. who's playing in the outfield?) but if you could get your magical elves to concoct a special elixir to prevent young Aaron from ever having to go on the DL again for a "blister issue," that would be a huge relief to the franchise's faithful fan base.

And while you're at it, can you keep Josh Donaldson's calf muscle out of the news this entire season as well?

I was going to ask you to ensure that infielder Devon Travis stays healthy for an entire season, Santa, but I know you have a quota on how many miracles you can manufacture in a given year.

How's this: you give us a blister-free, calf muscle-free 2018 season and we'll leave fresh cookies and a cold Canadian beer for you on Christmas Eve? Deal?

For Canadian tennis and/or golf fans: a Grand Slam title

Hey Santa — remember when Genie Bouchard was the talk of the tennis world? Any chance you can get her back to being a serious Grand Slam contender again? Cause when she was on her game back then, she was fun to watch.

It might be asking too much for her to win that kind of championship this year but maybe in 2019?

In the meantime, maybe you could leave a Wimbledon one under the tree for Denis Shapovalov or Vasek Pospisil? An Australian, U.S. or French one would be equally fine.

In golf, I know that Brooke Henderson already has one "major" on her resume — but why not add to that list?

And while you're at it, maybe a major victory for Adam Hadwin? Or Graham DeLaet? Or Mackenzie Hughes?

Heck — now that we know the RBC Canadian Open is returning to Glen Abbey for one more year, having a Canuck win that baby for the first time ever would also be awesome.

And if it's not too much trouble, can you bring the LPGA Tour back to our region as well?

For the University of Waterloo: a spot in the 2018 playoffs

Not only is head football coach Chris Bertoia one of the truly nice guys in competitive sports, he and his staff have been working overtime to turn the Warriors program around these last few years.

After a 4-0 start this fall, the Back & Gold dropped four straight but could have easily been a 6-2 team.

More cookies plus a Baileys on ice if you could also have UW and Michael Faulds' Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks meet in a crosstown playoff game.

If you can do that, Santa — wings at Morty's are on me!

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who enjoys cold Canadian beer, a little Baileys on ice and Christmas.

Happy holidays to all!