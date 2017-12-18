It’s the perfect time of year to tell you about the folks Jaye Kuntz introduced me to upon hearing of my quest to meet everyone in Waterloo. They certainly do exemplify the spirit of the season.

"It's so much fun to see the work these ladies do," said Kuntz, supervisor of leisure programs, senior services, for the City of Waterloo.

The ladies she’s referring to are members of the City of Waterloo Senior Kitting Group, also known as the Creative Crafters. The work they produce is nothing short of stunning.

While most group members are seniors, they range in age from 40s to 90s, with two teenage girls also joining in every now and then. Their talents are not limited to knitting. Several of them sew, quilt and crochet as well.