It’s the perfect time of year to tell you about the folks Jaye Kuntz introduced me to upon hearing of my quest to meet everyone in Waterloo. They certainly do exemplify the spirit of the season.
"It's so much fun to see the work these ladies do," said Kuntz, supervisor of leisure programs, senior services, for the City of Waterloo.
The ladies she’s referring to are members of the City of Waterloo Senior Kitting Group, also known as the Creative Crafters. The work they produce is nothing short of stunning.
While most group members are seniors, they range in age from 40s to 90s, with two teenage girls also joining in every now and then. Their talents are not limited to knitting. Several of them sew, quilt and crochet as well.
"This group speaks to the isolation in so many seniors' lives," said Kuntz. "Knitting is a shared diversion, it relieves boredom."
"We need each other. We look forward to going," said one group member.
"It's a great support group. We laugh a lot," said another.
Started more than 25 years ago, the group meets Wednesday mornings at Terrace on the Square Retirement Home. Not only are their colourful creations fabulous, so, too, is what they do with all these items, which include hats, scarves, sweaters, mittens, slippers, socks and blankets.
Several times a year, the ladies donate their collective efforts to organizations such as St. Monica House, House of Friendship and the Working Centre, as well as some local nursing homes and schools.
The day of my visit, 425 items had been gathered for distribution, an impressive tally representing only those projects completed since October, when another 900 articles were collected.
What do these ladies chat about during their knitting sessions?
They share recipes and occasionally talk politics. They help each other with emotional challenges and have supported several members through cancer and other illnesses. That's all the detail these ladies were willing to share.
"What's said in the room stays in the room," one of them joked.
During my visit, Jennifer Laurie, development officer for the Family and Children's Services Foundation, dropped by to pick up the articles to be distributed through her organization.
"Thank you for working so hard for people you might never meet," she told the group.
Creating items for donation offers a sense of purpose not only to group members. Yarn is also distributed to shut-ins and others unable to attend in person. Their finished projects are later collected and added to the group’s efforts.
Claire, Cynthia, Diane, Elaine, Frieda, Geri, Isabelle, Marilyn, Meishei, Nellie, Shirley, Shu, Silvia, Tammy and those group members I didn’t get to meet — thank you for demonstrating what it really means to be a caring, community-minded individual. Waterloo is a better place because of your willingness to help others through your creative talents, and it was an absolute pleasure to meet you all.
Note: Donations of usable yarn are always welcome. Please contact jaye.kuntz@waterloo.ca for details.
•••
A freelance writer, blogger and communications consultant based in Waterloo, Penny Walford can be reached at penny.walford@hotmail.com.
