For many families, December is the time of year that we reflect on a mythical family searching for a place to stay.

The family in our story was a new family, a young, at best common-law if not actually an unwed couple, anxious about the birth of their first child.

They are caught up in a politically forced migration.

Today we might call them refugees, pilgrims, migrants or even just immigrants, trying to make a better life for themselves or their family.

They have been discriminated against for the colour of their skin, their ethnicity, the language they spoke, their religion, their manner of eating or dressing, or their financial status. The reasons are really immaterial.

Even a democracy like ours is tyrannical when we discriminate against our nonmajority members.

This family, having finally arrived in a new and foreign community, needed a place to stay, a place to call “home.” Because they are outsiders and regardless of their particular circumstances, finding a place to stay is difficult. They are clearly unwelcome and told repeatedly that there is “no room."

Finally, they locate an unkempt, overgrown and nondescript piece of property. In our mythical story we are told that this was a place for horses and animals but in our modern day, this property could have been formerly used as a scrapyard.

Many of us have called it a junkyard. A dump. Imagine their joy when they found it. Finally, a place to rest!

Now imagine their frustration when they are told that, no, they cannot rest there either. The neighbours are worried about appearances. Inconveniences. Development. There are lawyers involved.