Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau recently made another announcement in a long-running series of announcements on changes to small business taxes.

As Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer noted in a speech to our chamber last October, Minister Morneau is now proposing a series of changes to a series of changes he first proposed in July which initiated an unprecedented wave of opposition from small businesses in all sectors and all regions of Canada.

The most recent announcement on Dec. 13 primarily relates to new rules around income sprinkling, the process where business owners shift income to family members for reducing their corporate tax burden. As noted in a letter last August to Minister Morneau from a coalition of business organizations across Canada, two-thirds of small business owners earn less than $73,000 and half of those earn less than $33,000. Income sprinkling allows businesses to lessen their tax burden and invest back into their operations.

The details of the changes to income sprinkling are complex, however from the perspective of most business organizations in Canada there remains an unnecessary financial and administrative burden. Business owners and their advisers will be required to cut through interpretative red tape in their efforts to prove family members belong in one of the categories that would exempt them from the new sprinkling rules.

Around the same time Minister Morneau announced his changes on income sprinkling the Senate standing committee on National Finance issued their own report recommending the government withdraw all proposed changes first released last summer or in the absence of that direction push back any changes to 2019. The Senate committee is also issuing a recommendation to proceed with an in-depth review of the country’s tax system.

Our chamber, in a submission to Finance Canada last October, recommended the above-noted position that all proposed changes be immediately withdrawn. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has also consistently asked the federal government to commence a review of the tax system to ensure fairness for small business and simplifying the process for all taxpayers.

Given the complexity of the current roster of proposed changes, more time is required to ensure that any changes implemented do not harm small business.

Our chamber and our colleagues across Canada are ready to work with Ottawa to find solutions that won’t adversely impact the ability of our chamber members to grow, innovate and create jobs.

•••

Ian McLean is president and CEO of the Greater K-W Chamber of Commerce.