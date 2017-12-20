My son and I are driving a country road on a cold winter day. Swirls of white dart off a farmer’s field and play around the edges of the cars we pass.

“Snakes,” says my son. “Ghosts,” say I. Winter talk if I ever heard it. We head into winter with our heads down, knowing we have no choice.

We follow Persephone and her pomegranate seeds, we feel the sadness of her mother, Demeter — the bringers of winter’s myth. Winter can feel endless. It’s also “timeless,” writes Adam Gopnik in his Massey Lecture, Winter: Five Windows on the Season. We are frozen in time. Nature, growth are suspended.

I have spent most of my life believing I didn't like winter. I was a skinny kid who froze quickly so that might explain it in my early years.

But I realized it was my approach that was problematic, not the season; that in fact I love this season of sweaters, scarves, hot drinks, roasted foods, introspection and perhaps a grapefruit from another land.

But more than this, I can’t think about my home, geographically, physically, spiritually and emotionally without winter.

We are northerners. We discover who we are and what we’re made of in winter. It approaches and we cannot help but feel some trepidation, unlike summer when we throw off our layers of clothing and sprint with glee into that season.

Can a period of hibernation exist in a culture without a cold winter? This is when we face truth, when we confront darkness and light.

I would venture a guess that winter has been the most written about season. Poetry, Haiku certainly capture all seasons, but winter provides a serious backdrop for writers as it does in the lives of us northerners.

Winter, says Gopnik, “is haunting, but it’s also healing.” Winter can kill us. But we turn inward, protect ourselves, meditate on our existence.