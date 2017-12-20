My son and I are driving a country road on a cold winter day. Swirls of white dart off a farmer’s field and play around the edges of the cars we pass.
“Snakes,” says my son. “Ghosts,” say I. Winter talk if I ever heard it. We head into winter with our heads down, knowing we have no choice.
We follow Persephone and her pomegranate seeds, we feel the sadness of her mother, Demeter — the bringers of winter’s myth. Winter can feel endless. It’s also “timeless,” writes Adam Gopnik in his Massey Lecture, Winter: Five Windows on the Season. We are frozen in time. Nature, growth are suspended.
I have spent most of my life believing I didn't like winter. I was a skinny kid who froze quickly so that might explain it in my early years.
But I realized it was my approach that was problematic, not the season; that in fact I love this season of sweaters, scarves, hot drinks, roasted foods, introspection and perhaps a grapefruit from another land.
But more than this, I can’t think about my home, geographically, physically, spiritually and emotionally without winter.
We are northerners. We discover who we are and what we’re made of in winter. It approaches and we cannot help but feel some trepidation, unlike summer when we throw off our layers of clothing and sprint with glee into that season.
Can a period of hibernation exist in a culture without a cold winter? This is when we face truth, when we confront darkness and light.
I would venture a guess that winter has been the most written about season. Poetry, Haiku certainly capture all seasons, but winter provides a serious backdrop for writers as it does in the lives of us northerners.
Winter, says Gopnik, “is haunting, but it’s also healing.” Winter can kill us. But we turn inward, protect ourselves, meditate on our existence.
I suspect our ancestors may have done this more consciously. In 1913 French writer Louis Hémon published Maria Chapdelaine, the quintessential Canadian novel and ode to winter, illustrating how we are formed and informed by this season.
The book reads as storytelling and one can imagine this tale having passed in an oral tradition over many a pine table before it was written.
Once compulsory reading in Canadian classrooms, this novel embodies the spirit of northern French Canada of a century ago. Young Maria Chapdelaine’s life is changed forever by this season, and her ultimate decision too is based on the needs of her family and community in winter.
A perfect read for hibernation.
