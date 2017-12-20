I took part in the NHL 100 Classic last weekend and I have just one thing to say about it — it was cool.
Cool as in it was so cold that I might have cryogenically frozen some of my DNA for the next 1,000 years.
It was so cold that I chipped a tooth drinking my tea.
It was so cold that Tim Hortons was serving coffee on a stick.
It was so cold that my friend John threw out his back from all the shivering. He had to kick a rock just to feel his toes.
I was excited about the novelty of watching my first outdoor NHL game that I forgot that we would be watching it at the start of winter in downtown Ottawa, not exactly known for its balmy temperatures.
It felt more like Reykjavik, Iceland, the most northern capital in the world, with a game time temperature of -12C.
That made it the second coldest outdoor game ever played by the NHL behind the -18C, game-time temperature of the 2003 Heritage Classic game played at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens.
Of course, that didn’t take in consideration that the windchill made it feel more like -22C, and that it got progressively colder after that.
It seems the Montreal Canadiens are a common element in these direly cold games. Maybe it’s because it will be a cold day in hell before I ever cheer for them. Let’s just say the devil almost got his due this past weekend.
We went to the game as part of the celebration of my other friend John’s 40th birthday, and the bro-trip was great other than the temperature.
We were so excited to see way the game was originally played — outdoors — that we even showed up at TD Place Stadium two hours before game time.
We assumed that there would be some fan events in the stadium. It was only after the fact that we figured out the fan events were all outside.
So we tried to keep warm any way we could walking around the stadium until just before game time. I think we passed members of the Franklin’s lost expedition along the way.
While the ticket said game time of 7 p.m., it was closer to 7:30 p.m. that the puck was finally dropped. People were actually cheering more for the puck drop than any team at that point — at least I know I was.
When it was all said and done it was an entertaining game, and the Canadiens lost which made it even better for Toronto Maple Leaf fans like myself.
Bryan Adams is still entertaining, as was the in-game experience. That’s because the only way to stay warm was to dance.
By the end of the game I was looking for other things to keep me warm, but refused to hand over $50 for a scarf.
Instead I got a hacking cough as a souvenir. I just hope it’s not permanent.
We all agreed, we’ll never do that again.
•••
Bob Vrbanac is an award-winning columnist and Managing Editor of the Waterloo Chronicle/Kitchener Post.
