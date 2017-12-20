We went to the game as part of the celebration of my other friend John’s 40th birthday, and the bro-trip was great other than the temperature.

We were so excited to see way the game was originally played — outdoors — that we even showed up at TD Place Stadium two hours before game time.

We assumed that there would be some fan events in the stadium. It was only after the fact that we figured out the fan events were all outside.

So we tried to keep warm any way we could walking around the stadium until just before game time. I think we passed members of the Franklin’s lost expedition along the way.

While the ticket said game time of 7 p.m., it was closer to 7:30 p.m. that the puck was finally dropped. People were actually cheering more for the puck drop than any team at that point — at least I know I was.

When it was all said and done it was an entertaining game, and the Canadiens lost which made it even better for Toronto Maple Leaf fans like myself.

Bryan Adams is still entertaining, as was the in-game experience. That’s because the only way to stay warm was to dance.

By the end of the game I was looking for other things to keep me warm, but refused to hand over $50 for a scarf.

Instead I got a hacking cough as a souvenir. I just hope it’s not permanent.

We all agreed, we’ll never do that again.

•••

Bob Vrbanac is an award-winning columnist and Managing Editor of the Waterloo Chronicle/Kitchener Post.