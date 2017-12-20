No matter what you’re celebrating this week, we think we can all agree that the wish for a little peace and understanding is one that should prevail throughout the year.

We aren’t so very much different from each other, and we all have the same dreams and aspirations — the best for each other.

We all should take a little time to figure out our priorities again at this time of year, remembering to help the less fortunate, comfort the sick, provide companionship to the lonely, support the grieving and share good cheer with our friends and our families.

Leave the baggage of the past year at the front door when you enter, and carry only the best wishes in your heart for people in the places you enter.

Making the wishes of our children come true by supporting their belief that there is still magic in the world is another way we can instill in them our hope for the future.

Hope is a feeling of expectation and desire for something good to come, and it lets us shake off the gloom of the world and the negativity that can drag us all down.

We can instill in our children memories and feelings that will carry them when they need them, lift them when they’re down and inspire them to do the same in the future for their children and others.

Better to send them off in the world with great expectations than settling for crassness and despair that can so easily come.

Being optimistic suggests that something better is just around the corner, and it’s better than giving into the pessimism of the age that suggests it will never get better from here.

That will also have them thinking of something bigger than themselves, and understand that the world doesn’t revolve around them but needs their positivity to keep it spinning in the right direction.