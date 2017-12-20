It’s almost time to take down the 2017 calendar and replace it with a new one.

I am not one of those folks who can wait for the 50 per cent off sales to acquire a new calendar.

In fact, I spend a lot of time hunting for the perfect one, to start the year off right.

When I was a young mom, I loved those big wall calendars, colour-coded for each family member and resplendent with stickers for every occasion. It was always a grand event, bringing that calendar home, unwrapping it and populating the monthly squares with relevant information.

Over the years, those stickers varied from birthday parties to preschool days to doctor’s appointments. As my kids grew older, music lessons and football practices dominated each monthly view. We relied on that calendar — like all of you — in a valiant attempt to keep our lives in some sort of order.

It didn't always work. Connections were missed, my kids were often stranded here or there, and appointments were completely forgotten.

In time, we transitioned to the online version of a family calendar — the BBM group chat. The directions were simple: Please enter your work/sports/social schedules, when you get them.

You need the car? Anyone with teenagers knows what happened more often than naught … despite my best attempts, I was often left, in a hurry to get out the door, only to find an empty garage and no means to get where I needed to be.

At one point in time, I had a grand idea to include meal planning on that BBM group chat, an ambitious idea that lasted all of two days.

Our calendar habits are funny these days, with one of my children — the one in the design and marketing world — completely enamoured with the lushest of desktop planners, while the other sends me weekly screenshots of his work schedule, via his phone.