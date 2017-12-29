The Boardwalk at Ira Needles Boulevard is one of my family’s favourite destinations, featuring mesmerizing 14-metre high kinetic wind sculptures, Landmark Cinemas and COBS Bread, one of the busiest locations in the country.
With several new stores having opened in the Central Village in recent months — like Fiddleheads, Booster Juice and INS Market — I reached out this past week to Cynthia Voisin, part of the management team at The Boardwalk, curious to know what is still to come in 2018.
“Also at The Boardwalk and new to the region is Crania Schools, offering robust programs for math, coding and robotics for students as young as four years,” said Voisin. “They give 10 per cent of the school proceeds back into education causes around the world.”
On the second floor is The Armoury Sports Medicine and Performance Clinic, offering “an impressive range of medical services all in one place,” Voisin said.
In the Central Village of The Boardwalk, a new Splash Circle, constructed with locally made shade structures, will also be opening in 2018 — complete with sprays and arcs of warm water.
Not far from the Splash Circle is The Boardwalk’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging station, which will be activated in January, with plans for three more to be installed over the winter and celebrated with a public event in the spring.
I was especially excited to see the new EV charging station, I told Voisin, as my family drives two 100 per cent electric cars with no gas backup and zero tailpipe emissions.
“Construction manager and engineer Steve Voisin has been impressed by numerous local networks who support progressive environmental initiatives,” she said.
“Any new building that is constructed will be considered for more EV stations, if the building is a public congregating space,” explained Steve Voisin. “The Boardwalk wants all of their EV stations to be well-located and well-used for the growing EV community.”
Then there’s the house on the hill — the home base for the management team at The Boardwalk for the last seven years. The two-storey brown brick house, standing alone on the north side of the Medical Centre, has always intrigued me.
“Well, it will be torn down in the spring,” Cynthia Voisin said, “to create more parking spaces for patients of the Medical Centre, and will double the number of handicapped spaces.”
While the house on the hill has been a good home base for operations, Voisin says it’s more important to give patients easy access to care.
From medicine to food to entertainment to fun family activities, The Boardwalk has quickly grown to become a kind of village-within-a-city.
“We want those visiting to stroll our boardwalks, a modern twist of nostalgic beach boardwalk destinations, as ours are made of 100 per cent recycled plastic,” said Voisin.
As a frequent patron of its shops and services, I’m glad the expansion plans include forward-thinking environmental and esthetic ideas.
This winter, you’ll likely find my family at COBS Bread and surrounding stores, with our car plugged into The Boardwalk’s new EV charging station.
•••
Marshall Ward is a freelance writer and artist. Email is welcome at marshall_ward@hotmail.com.
