The Boardwalk at Ira Needles Boulevard is one of my family’s favourite destinations, featuring mesmerizing 14-metre high kinetic wind sculptures, Landmark Cinemas and COBS Bread, one of the busiest locations in the country.

With several new stores having opened in the Central Village in recent months — like Fiddleheads, Booster Juice and INS Market — I reached out this past week to Cynthia Voisin, part of the management team at The Boardwalk, curious to know what is still to come in 2018.

“Also at The Boardwalk and new to the region is Crania Schools, offering robust programs for math, coding and robotics for students as young as four years,” said Voisin. “They give 10 per cent of the school proceeds back into education causes around the world.”

On the second floor is The Armoury Sports Medicine and Performance Clinic, offering “an impressive range of medical services all in one place,” Voisin said.

In the Central Village of The Boardwalk, a new Splash Circle, constructed with locally made shade structures, will also be opening in 2018 — complete with sprays and arcs of warm water.

Not far from the Splash Circle is The Boardwalk’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging station, which will be activated in January, with plans for three more to be installed over the winter and celebrated with a public event in the spring.

I was especially excited to see the new EV charging station, I told Voisin, as my family drives two 100 per cent electric cars with no gas backup and zero tailpipe emissions.

“Construction manager and engineer Steve Voisin has been impressed by numerous local networks who support progressive environmental initiatives,” she said.

“Any new building that is constructed will be considered for more EV stations, if the building is a public congregating space,” explained Steve Voisin. “The Boardwalk wants all of their EV stations to be well-located and well-used for the growing EV community.”

Then there’s the house on the hill — the home base for the management team at The Boardwalk for the last seven years. The two-storey brown brick house, standing alone on the north side of the Medical Centre, has always intrigued me.