You were hit and killed by a bus last night. How does your business look today? Will it keep running now that you’re no longer around to oversee it? Are your business, business associates and family facing a chaotic mess?

That all depends on whether or not a business owner or partner has planned for an eventuality like this. Here’s what could happen if you’re not prepared:

• If you die without a will your provincial government could determine what happens to your assets, including your business.

• If you pass away without the proper insurance, your business can go under due to a lack of funds.

• If you pass away without a shareholder agreement in place, your spouse could now become a partner to the business.

For all these reasons and a lot more, you should have a carefully crafted, and legally binding, shareholder agreement that documents exactly what you and your business partner want to happen should you or your business partner die.

And yet, fewer than 30 per cent of small-business owners have a written succession plan, and many don’t have insurance either (according to www.entrepreneur.com/article/248716).

Why? Because owners don’t want to think about what might happen if they suddenly pass away. But they should.

While a plan should be tailored to the business owner’s specific circumstances and objectives, there are common elements that require consideration, especially around insurance needs.

Key Person Insurance

It’s an insurance policy taken out on the most important person in the company, usually an owner. If the key person passes away, the company gets the proceeds from the policy, which it can then use to continue running the business.