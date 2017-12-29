Ontario's next election will be held on June 7 of this year. Although the opinion polls are tightening, I stand by my prediction that Patrick Brown will likely be the next premier of Ontario.
The Liberals of Kathleen Wynne have some good policies, but they are fighting major incumbency fatigue in the hearts and minds of many voters throughout the province.
The NDP would love to benefit from being a strong centre-left voice without the Liberals' record of scandal, but they're having difficulty gaining traction.
This leaves Brown's Conservatives as the front runners.
It isn't to say that Brown's road to Queen's Park is smooth. He faces backbiting from the social conservative wing of his party, with a number of members expressing fear that Brown's centrist leadership could cost them the election.
However, Brown's battles with the social conservatives is one reason the Conservatives are doing so well in the lead-up to this election.
Ontarians have been looking for a decent replacement for the Liberals for the past several years, but have been scared away by a Conservative party that was too fiscally hard-nosed, and out of touch with the social consciousness of this province.
When Patrick Brown marched in the Pride Parade, when he met with the nurses' union, he signalled a less combative Conservative Party more in the mould of the centrists that guided Ontario during the age of Leslie Frost and Bill Davis.
Brown has continued this moderate tack in his policies. He has said he will continue investing in public transportation. More importantly, he has said that promised tax cuts might have to be deferred if the Liberal's fiscal picture proves too rosy and there's actually a deficit.
This acknowledges that tax cuts are a cost to the province. It acknowledges there are consequences to be faced, like increased deficits and service cuts. Unlike Tim Hudak, it acknowledges there's no trickle-down fairy dust from tax cuts that will magically increase government revenues.
But if I have a problem with Brown, it's that he's cleaved too closely to the Liberals on certain promises in fear of losing votes. For instance, he promises to fund the fiscally insane plan to extend the Bloor-Danforth subway by one station in Scarborough instead of building a cheaper and more effective LRT.
Now, you're probably saying to yourself, "James, you've praised Brown for campaigning like a Liberal, except you don't want him to enact Liberal policies you don't like?"
My response to that would be, "Yes. Such is politics."
There is room in Ontario for a genuine and thoughtful fiscally conservative voice that doesn't declare all government spending to be bad. There is room in Ontario for someone who seeks to spend the taxpayers' money as wisely as possible, for the most benefit to citizens per dollar.
Such a voice would acknowledge the need to invest in public transit, as Brown has done.
However, they would suggest that high speed rail in southwestern Ontario, and projects like it, is a wasteful use of money that can be better spent improving service sooner and for more people using technology that's already available.
Brown has had a remarkable rise in his career, going from a little-known backbench federal MP to within reach of becoming premier of Ontario, in the face of opposition from the establishment and social conservative wings of his party.
He has taken risks to get where he is, but I wish he would take a few more. Just so long as they're the right kind of risks.
Such is politics.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
