I hate to be the bearer of bad news in a fresh and optimistic new year, but we should all get ready to spend more for what we will eat in 2018.

Food prices are expected to increase by one to three per cent, and you can expect to pay four to six per cent more on your restaurant meals with the same increase for vegetables, according to “Canada’s Food Price Report 2018,” the annual publication of the University of Guelph.

The report, while also citing Bank of Canada influences on the dollar compared to its U.S. counterpart, boils down to the fact that even with inflation being held at a “reasonable” rate, a family of four can expect to pay about $12,000 for food for the year, an increase of $348.

And, when you eat at a restaurant, you can expect to pay an average of $208 more this year. That is about eight per cent over 2017 figures.

Erratic climactic and growing conditions will mean the highest increases will be for those vegetables — a food item health-conscious people are trying to eat more of in a time of lessened interest in meat proteins.

The report also says that while the food service industry is on the hook for about 60 per cent of the expected food-cost increases, they don’t note the impact of the increased minimum wage.

Grocery stores, on the other hand, will apparently not be impacted by the $15 per hour wage because they will cut labour and operating costs. To what end, we shall see.

The beginning of a new year is always a time for pause and reflection, so evaluate what you buy and how you buy when it comes to food. Although the average Canadian family will spend 30 per cent of its food budget in the food service sector — the highest in Canadian history — I encourage you to keep visiting restaurants.

These small businesses are important employers and anchors in Kitchener’s economy. When budgeting for your food expenditures, build in support for local restaurants and food businesses: it’s going to be a roller-coaster of a year for them.

If we want to keep them in our city we need to get behind them.