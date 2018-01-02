On the same day we learned of the modified celebrations that would ring in the new year in Ottawa, shirtless hockey fans draped in the maple leaf cheered on our national junior hockey team during an outdoor game at New Era Field in Buffalo.

The temperature may have been a comparatively balmy -12 C but there was also several centimetres of snow. And did I mention the part about the fans being shirtless?

Surely a parka, a tuque, and some proper maple leaf mittens could help us endure a New Year’s Eve outdoors, in Ottawa or elsewhere.

This is Canada, after all, a nation known for its frigid climate and one that puffs out its sweater-clad chest for playing its football championship outdoors, in November. In 2017 that football championship, ironically hosted in Ottawa, was played in blizzardlike conditions and featured a halftime performer who was escorted to the stage on a dog sled.

If football isn’t your thing, maybe we need a reminder that our national winter sport is a game played on ice. Should we change our winter sport to road hockey instead, since ice and ice rinks are renowned for being cold?

Thank goodness for this community, which plunged forward with New Year’s events despite the plunging temperatures. It saves us some face as Canadians, rosy-cheeked as it may be.

In these early days of 2018, we’ll have to lean on our reputation as a people with a sense of humour. Except this time the rest of the world isn’t laughing with us, it’s laughing at us.

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com