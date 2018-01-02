At this moment in time, in Waterloo Region, there are 60 politicians sitting on eight local municipal councils. Of those 60 politicians, only 16 are women.

We have work to do.

If you are a woman in this community who is even mildly intrigued by the idea of running in this year’s municipal election, there are things you need to know.

The filing period for the 2018 election — when you can submit your papers — runs from May 1 to July 27.

Election Day is October 22, 2018.

But long before that, there is a series of events that you need to attend.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, we are hosting the first session of the 2018 Waterloo Region Women’s Municipal Campaign School (register here: http://bit.ly/2DS4EZp). At this event, you will connect with the women from this community who have run and won over the years — locally, provincially and federally — and meet others who are ready to run or support women candidates with their campaigns. There is a second session in April, focusing on the practicalities of running a successful election campaign.

It is time for fresh ideas at our council tables. It’s time for 50 per cent.

•••

Karen Scian is the co-founder of the Talent Business Solutions, an educator and a recovering city councillor. She is also chair of the Waterloo Public Library Board. You can email her at beinscian@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter@karenscian.



