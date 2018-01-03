Looking back on 2017, I think it was the year that the apology finally jumped the shark.

The traditional apology used to be the salve to soothe hurt feelings, and suggest that there was enough contrition on behalf of the issuer that those negative actions might not happen again.

This year the basic premise of a proper apology was besmirched by a long list of people who did wrong but wanted to qualify their behaviour.

From Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein, who said it was because he was a child of the 1960s and 1970s that he became a serial abuser, to Kevin Spacey who suggested it was because it was because he was gay, there was no depth to the moral depravity that some tried to explain away by saying they weren’t responsible for their behaviours.

There was the preemptive apology by documentarian Morgan Spurlock, of Super Size Me fame, who said he was sorry before someone came out to accuse him of date rape in college followed by the legion of women he let down. The fact he had some films in production and might have been potentially worried about the release date never came to mind.

Then there was the apology that starts off with I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings and tells you exactly why your wrong to have felt that way in the first place.

Dustin Hoffman tried this tack after being accused of sexual harassment in the 1980s, even being accused of exposing himself to a minor. His response to one of his accusers: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Yet when confronted on his less that fulsome apology by comedian John Oliver, Hoffman was left twisting in the wind.

Then there was the apology by U.S. Senator Al Franken, who first insisted he didn’t remember the incident he was accused of in the same way. When he was finally hoisted out on his own petard he offered an apology that said at least he wasn’t as bad as the guy presently occupying the White House.

Experts suggest the right way to apologize includes admitting the harm done, your role in it, the remorse you feel, what behaviors you’ll stop repeating in the future, and sharing a plan for making amends.