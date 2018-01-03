Further to Jim Weber’s letter in last week’s Chronicle.

I had occasion to travel to the far end of Kitchener recently, after not being out that way for a very long time, where I discovered more evidence of this LRT stupidity.

First off I am not a spokesperson for Burger King and will admit I am completely anti-LRT. I discovered that the old Burger King has been torn down to make way for a LRT parking lot. Seriously what are these planners thinking? This is completely idiotic.

Imagine this I drive in from Cambridge park at the lot at the corner of Fairview Road and Wilson Ave get on the train and ride into the city to some point, then get back on the train to ride back out to to my car

So let’s examine some of the stupidity behind this: first the cost of taking the train either way; next the cost of parking my car; and if you think parking will be free, you

are kidding yourself.

So this has now added additional costs to my trip, and additional travel time — no wins here just losses and a whole lot of inconvenience

There is no way on God’s green earth that I am going to participate in this nonsense. If I am coming in from Cambridge and want to go to Conestoga Mall, I am going to drive there directly and conveniently park my car there. When I’m finished, I walk back out to my car and drive home and don’t have worry about carting my purchases on and off the train

Why would I want to fool around with this train nonsense?

One last point: I used to enjoy the occasional Friday night cruise down King St in my hotrod. This is another thing the LRT has taken from me on top of having to look at that God awful tangle of wires and poles.