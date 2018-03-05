• 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• splash of milk, dairy or non-dairy

• salt and freshly ground black pepper

Filling

• 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• 2 carrots, finely chopped

• 1 stalk celery, finely chopped

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• 1 portobello mushrooms, finely chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 cup frozen peas, thawed

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce

• 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

• 2 tsp. chopped fresh sage (or 1-2 tsp. dried)

• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme

• 1 tbsp. all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup vegetable stock

• 1/2 cup cooked lentils

• grated Irish cheddar, optional

Method

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut prebaked potatoes in half and scoop out flesh, leaving a thin border of flesh intact. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake in oven five to seven minutes, then flip over and bake five to seven minutes longer until skin is browned and crisp.

Mash potato flesh with 3 tbsp. olive oil or butter and a good splash of milk. Season with salt and pepper.

Filling: In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery; cook three to four minutes. Add mushrooms and cook five to six minutes until softened and extra liquid has evaporated. Add garlic and cook one to two minutes longer. Stir in peas, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and herbs and cook until liquid is absorbed.

Sprinkle in flour; stir to combine, cooking for one to two minutes. Stir in stock and cook until slightly thickened and nearly all the liquid is absorbed. Stir in lentils. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Spoon filling into potato skins and top mashed potato and grated cheese, if using. Broil six inches from heat for one to two minutes or until top edges of mashed potatoes are browned. Sprinkle with chopped parsley; serve warm.