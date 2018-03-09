By the time most of you read this I'll be in the heart of Trump's America with my kids hopefully enjoying a well-deserved family vacation during March break.

This will be our third trip to Florida visiting the in-laws who winter in New Smyrna Beach on the state's east coast each year. But this is the first one we're doing so with a little trepidation.

My wife Tara was having bad dreams and sleepless nights heading into our visit. With the Parkland school shooting, the ongoing culture wars and the chaos coming out of the White House you have to wonder what the reality is like on the ground.

My kids haven't been immune to it either, and on YouTube, their main news source, the memes and other things they watch suggest there is a full on culture war going on in the U.S. To them it's the Divided States instead of the United States, and they hear all the time that Florida is a key battleground state leaving them wondering if it's more than just rhetoric.

They formed some definite opinions of what's going on, and while I've applauded their social consciousness I've also told them we are visitors in another country and to zip it. Leave the insights and pointed observations for when we come home safely.

I'm no stranger to travel to the U.S. I have relatives in Michigan. This is my fifth visit to the sunshine state, and I've created some lasting memories each time. Whether you go to the happiest place on earth, Disney World, or to Toronto Blue Jays spring training, like we are this year, everything seems a lot different than you would expect.

You have to realize that people aren't their politics, and the government rarely represents the majority. People aren't shouting at each other all the time like they do on T.V. or on Twitter.

The reality is Americans are much more gracious and neighbourly than the echo chamber would suggest. They also aren't all that different from you or me.