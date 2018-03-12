As the luck of the Irish would have it, St. Patrick’s Day — March 17 — falls on a Saturday night this year. That will no doubt make the celebration even a bit more festive.

While many people will quickly recognize the rich, creamy and dark stout Guinness as a defining Irish beverage that has been sipped since the mid-1700s, Irish food has its own special distinction: I would call it virtually without equal when it comes to being a comfort food.

Think of it: beef braised with that pint of Guinness that simmers for hours; rich, deeply flavoured lamb stew; colcannon, cream and buttery mashed potatoes with onions and cabbage or kale; and, of course, the full Irish breakfast that includes fried eggs, rashers, pork sausage, baked beans, fried tomato, mushrooms, toast and black pudding (blood sausage).

That stew, dating to the 17th century, is quintessentially Irish, and is, according to purists, only mutton, potatoes, onions and water simmered low and slow for hours. Sheep were crucial to the Irish economy for their wool and milk — when they got too old, the meat ended up in supper pot.

Not quite in the realm of so-called “peasant” foods, a piece of Irish salmon, sautéed and lightly seasoned is a thing of beauty — and especially when accompanied by a comforting “boxty:” grated potato mixed with mashed potato, seasoned and griddle-fried in a heap of butter into a pancake shape, purportedly created during the Great Famine of the 1840s when as many as a million people left Ireland.

Now, not all of these dishes are available here, but we can certainly enjoy bits and pieces of them — and along with them the remarkable celebratory occasion that is St. Paddy’s Day.

We’re in the middle of an exciting, weeklong Irish festival in Waterloo Region: the Irish Real Life Festival (March 10 — March 18). That has included a Celtic Music Jam with Guinness and Irish snacks at Taste at the Tannery and a five-course Dublin-inspired dinner at The Berlin that was created by chef Brian McCourt.

Tonight, March 14, you might be able to find a spot for “Whiskeys and Tales” at Death Valley's Little Brother (DVLB) coffee shop in Uptown Waterloo featuring Irish-themed drinks, whiskey tasting and storytelling.

If a triple-distilled tipple isn’t your thing, then you can visit Kitchener’s Together We’re Bitter (TWB) Co-Operative Brewing on Mill Street for a “kitchen jam” along with specially crafted beers on March 15.

At Nick and Nat’s in Uptown Waterloo on the same night, dishes from the Irish “diaspora” are featured, with Irish-inspired dishes from Australia, India, Jamaica and other regions of the world where the Irish have settled.