There’s an old saying in entertainment that the show must go on.

And so it did, as rock band Hedley played its show at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium last Saturday.

The show went on despite allegations of sexual misconduct swirling around the band, allegations serious enough to see Hedley dropped by its management team, abandoned by its opening acts on the current tour, and silenced by dozens of radio stations who have stopped playing Hedley’s music.

Some have quickly jumped to the band’s defense, pointing out that allegations are just that, with nothing yet proven in a court of law.

But Hedley’s plans for an indefinite hiatus after the tour are telling, and a poorly-crafted (if not dismissive) response to the allegations by alluding to a past lifestyle that saw the band engage in certain “rock n’ roll clichés” suggests there may indeed be some substance to what the band has referred to as unsubstantiated claims.

I’m writing this mere hours before Hedley is set to take the stage at The Aud, and there’s no sign of protest outside the arena.

That makes this show different than a performance by Bill Cosby that took place at Kitchener’s Centre in the Square just three years ago.

Controversy around Cosby had reached a fever pitch by early 2015, and several shows on his tour were cancelled. Not so in Kitchener, where the Cosby show went on and attendees were met outside the venue by a small group of protestors who carried signs expressing solidarity with the women who had come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault.

In defending its decision to carry on with the show, Centre in the Square explained the contractual obligations with the promoter and the financial penalties that would be incurred for outright cancellation.

The same obligations exist with Hedley’s promoters, and The Aud would be subject to the same financial penalties for cancellation. However, unlike 2015 when Centre in the Square explained its inability to absorb the financial blow, there’s no reason to believe The Aud is in a similarly perilous financial state.