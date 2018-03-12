Instead the win went to Bourdais, who led 30 laps, second only to Wickens, and was in position to pounce when the opportunity developed.

"We had an eighth-place car," said team owner Dale Coyne. "His consistency makes that a fourth-place car, and luck made it a winning car."

YOUNG GUNS

The youth movement that hit NASCAR has been well documented, but IndyCar is on a very similar path. Of the 24 entries in Sunday's race, seven are considered rookies. Three advanced into the Fast Six of qualifying, with Wickens winning the pole and Jordan King breaking Will Power's track record.

All seven finished 16th or lower and four rookies brought up the rear of the field, but the results aren't a fair indicator of the talent in this class. They have made their way into IndyCar, and it's come at the expense of veterans.

Conor Daly has so far lined up only an Indy 500 ride even though he's got 39 career starts in the series. Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves was bounced to sports cars as Roger Penske made his lineup younger, and even though Castroneves will race at Indy in May, he wants back in the series and wasn't pleased to be a spectator Sunday.

There will be bumps with this driver class simply based on lack of experience in an Indy car. But the rookies have proven themselves in various series and they expect to be competitive.

"Yes, we're rookies in IndyCar ... but (I've) also been racing for 12 years," King said. "We have got a lot of experience in driving cars, new tires, changing conditions and that sort of thing."

THE GREAT EQUALIZER

When IndyCar debuted aero kits in 2015, the debut race at St. Pete was a shocking mess of broken parts and pieces that flew off cars at any contact. The series began work in 2016 on a universal kit that began with esthetics and built performance elements around the look of the car. By designing a sleek vehicle, less wake is created on the track and can lead to increased natural passing. The trailing distance has been reduced and the downforce is generated from bottom of the car. It's supposed to be difficult to drive, but also is supposed to balance the field.

At St. Pete, the winning driver came from Dale Coyne Racing. Graham Rahal was second. James Hinchcliffe, teammate to Wickens at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, was fourth. Honda drivers swept the first six spots and placed eight in the top 10.

Rossi, for Andretti Autosport, was third and the highest-finishing driver from one of IndyCar's "top teams." Not only did drivers from Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing fail to podium, they didn't even lead a single lap.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was forced to pit at the start of the race when his car didn't accelerate, but he rallied for a fifth-place finish for Andretti. Scott Dixon was penalized twice and came back to finish sixth for Ganassi.

The cream will still rise to the top, but the gap throughout the field should be much tighter with this car.

