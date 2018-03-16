The millions of dollars being spent on the region's darn LRT ion train.

Ninety per cent of our daily transportation in our region is by car.

Our city core of streets are like driving down a well-used groundhog path. The pot holes are getting so big, that a smart car will soon have to use the sidewalks.

We hit one the other day, I thought I was going to end up in China.

You people on the regional council, forget about this stupid idea of a high speed rail train, and get our city streets in a safe driving state.

Don't say that you have no funding. You have enough money for every other unneeded project going, so, let's get our city streets back to normal this spring.

Also, you people at the region, don't think that your pipe dream light rail transit ION train is going to be the ride of the town. The pickup truck and the car, are still the king of transportation, and for a long time yet.

This year, 2018, is the year for city street rebuilding.

People, walking, running for your LRT trains, and falling into one these pot holes, hello, court is in session. Food for thought, regional council.