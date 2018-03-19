It's good to be back after a week in the Florida sun, and it's easy for me to say there is no place like home.

If all you watched was cable news, you would think that the U.S. in on the verge of another civil war with people at each other's throats over the Trump presidency.

The reality on the ground is much different as people go on with their daily lives not really acknowledging the soap opera playing out on the 24-hour news cycle. That's because most of the Tweets from the orange-haired narcissist are red meat for his base, while most other people don't pay that much attention to politics. That may be why our U.S. neighbours can get barely 50 per cent of the population to show up for the presidential election every four years.

I'd expect it to be even lower next times with the depths of demagoguery on display. How can you not be turned off the democratic process when the children are in charge, and money trumps public interest — no pun intended.

Most people are polite enough to discuss politics in public not knowing the reaction they'll get. Most people are live and let live, and rather show you kindness than try to be disagreeable.

They're more likely to honk at you if you're holding up the fast lane are take their parking spot. Put most times they are courteous to a fault and hope you have a nice stay.

Even when visiting enemy territory, like the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves to watch the Blue Jays, they are complimentary about your team while telling you what's wrong with their prospects. When the Jays fans, who decidedly outnumbered the Braves fans, started at Go Jays Go chant or even the awful wave, Atlanta fans grinned and bared it and went along with the fun.

The only time Canada registered down there was when it was revealed their president lied to our prime minister over trade. Americans' apologies toward Canada were effusive and sincere. How Canadian.

•••

Managing editor Bob Vrbanac is an award-winning columnist.