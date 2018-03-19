My daughters are rockhounds — collectors of minerals like labradorite, chalcopyrite and calcite crystals.

Minerals have been on my mind recently, because the 46th Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Paris Fairgrounds is April 7-8. For the past six years, my family has loved spending a fun-filled day at the popular event, gazing at thousands of fluorescent minerals, rocks, opals, ambers and emeralds.

Over the years we’ve purchased some shiny stones, fossils and geodes, along with a small chunk of the Canyon Diablo meteorite containing iron and taenite from a geologist friend of mine at the Gem and Mineral Show.

This past week, I caught up with John Moons, president of the Brantford Lapidary and Mineral Society and event organizer to chat about this year’s show.

“The theme this year is ‘It’s Easy to be Green!’ and we use the colour green in all its different meanings — nature, being environmentally responsible, and all the different minerals and stones that are green,” said Moons, listing fluorite, azurite, and selenite, which is also called gypsum.

I told Moons how my wife always points out the distinctive green banding and intense colours of cut malachite at the show.

“Uncut it looks like a collection of green balls fused together,” he said. “Malachite has been mined for more than 5,000 years and is found in several places with the nicest stones coming from the Congo, and there is a very nice stone at the University of Waterloo Earth Sciences Museum.”

At the show, our daughters have enjoyed being paleontologists for the day by digging for fish fossils or panning for gold and identifying minerals with help from friendly club members.

“In the activity where kids look for stones, the stones come from club members or the relatives of club members who have passed away,” said Moons. “And the kids are happy as long as the stones are colourful and shine a bit.”

We also love the silent auction where we have won some beautiful and inexpensive pieces over the years.