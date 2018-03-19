Do you like the "strongman" leader?

Webster’s defines the strongman in two ways: One who performs feats of strength, as in a circus; or one who rules a country with absolute power — a dictator.

Of note: A strongman can be of any gender — it’s a historical term, arguably out-of-date, describing a specific set of political characteristics. It can also be found on any point of the political spectrum, left, right or in between.

We are surrounded by strongman politicians these days, from Moscow to Ankara, Manila to Pyongyang, and right next door in Washington.

The strongman stands firmly in an ideology of conspiracy, protecting their turf and calling out the political elite. Their personalities are at the centre of political movements. Every decision is their own and they act swiftly to make their desired reality come true.

The strongman is at the heart of a dictatorship — Fidel Castro, Muammar Gaddafi and Robert Mugabe come to mind — but they are also found in western democracies.

British prime minister Winston Churchill was a strongman leader, once stating that “history will be kind to me, for I intend to write it.” His leadership, while well-celebrated in film, was arguably bleak for much of the planet, particularly the parts he worked relentlessly to colonize.

In our own history, Canadian prime ministers John A. Macdonald — the colonizer — and Stephen Harper — the multiple omnibus bills — are considered strongman leaders. British prime minister Margaret Thatcher was infamous for her strongman leadership as she ran roughshod over workers and foisted her failed economic policies onto an unreceptive nation.

The strongman doesn’t really like democracy and often take steps to "fix it," to their favour.

My great-grandfather fled Italy during the time of Benito Mussolini’s reign. Il Duce was elected democratically, then changed the rules and made himself the supreme leader of a temporarily fascist Italy.