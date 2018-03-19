Clear the track, here comes Shack

He knocks 'em down and he gives them a whack

Shack also became known as an effective advertising pitch man for products such as Schick razors and the Pop Shoppe. He even started a chain of Eddie Shack Donuts — although not quite as successful as teammate Tim Horton.

The list of characters in sports is as varied as the sports themselves: Bill "Spaceman" Lee (baseball), "Neon" Deion Sanders (football), Ryan Lochte (swimming), Dennis Rodman (basketball), Conor McGregor (MMA), Tonya Harding (ice skating), Diego Maradona (soccer), Sugar Ray Leonard (boxing) and John Daly (golf) to name just a few.

Although the list is endless, my all-time faves is a short list of two: Yogi Berra and Muhammad Ali.

Despite being a Hall of Famer and three-time American League MVP, Berra is better known for his "Yogi-isms" like "It ain't over 'til it's over" or "It's déjà vu all over again."

He also said, "That restaurant is so overcrowded, nobody goes there anymore."

And my personal favourite: "Baseball is 90 per cent mental. The other half is physical."

Lifelong friend, Joe Garagiola, a bit of a character himself, grew up in the same St. Louis neighbourhood as Berra and made it to the major leagues playing the same position.

Garagiola once said: "Not only was I not the best catcher in the major leagues, I wasn't even the best catcher on my street."

To me, the greatest character ever was also one of the greatest athletes ever.

Muhammad Ali was an Olympic gold medallist who became the only heavyweight champion to win the unified title three different times and is the only boxer to be named "Fighter of the Year" by Ring Magazine six different times.

You know someone is both a superb athlete and a great character when Sports Illustrated names them as the greatest athlete of the 20th Century and the BBC dubs them Sports Personality of the Century.

Ali loved to clown around but he was nobody's fool. A social activist who refused to fight in Vietnam, he fought for equal rights his entire life.

He called himself "The Greatest" and in many ways, he really was.

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer of questionable character. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy