There's an old saying about how sports and competition doesn't build character, it reveals character.
A more appropriate phrasing might be that sports reveals characters.
Characters — as in those colourful personalities you either love or hate.
For every tennis fan who thought John McEnroe was a loud, obnoxious crybaby on the court, there was one who admired his competitiveness, talent and spunk.
For every hockey fan who looks forward to listening to Don Cherry on a Saturday night, there's one who finds his opinions more offensive to their ears than his jackets are to their eyes.
And for every football fan who thinks former Seattle Seahawks star (now with the 49ers) Richard Sherman is too cocky, too cranky and too opinionated, is one who thinks he is articulate, insightful and unafraid to speak out.
When I was a kid, my favourite hockey player was Eddie "The Entertainer" Shack (then with the Leafs) who was definitely a character. Known for his humour as much as his skill, he often clashed with his coaches — usually because he couldn't resist firing back with his trademark wit after being admonished for something they weren't happy about.
Although he was a decent player, his wide-open and aggressive style of play led to clashes with big name players such as Henri Richard, Jean Beliveau and Gordie Howe, whom he once sent to the hospital with a concussion and stitches after an on-ice collision.
Hockey writer Stephen Cole once likened Shack's skating style to that of "a big puppy let loose in a wild field."
He was so popular during his days in Toronto that singer Doug Rankine and the Secrets recorded a song about him that made it to the top of the pop charts.
Clear the track, here comes Shack
He knocks 'em down and he gives them a whack
Shack also became known as an effective advertising pitch man for products such as Schick razors and the Pop Shoppe. He even started a chain of Eddie Shack Donuts — although not quite as successful as teammate Tim Horton.
The list of characters in sports is as varied as the sports themselves: Bill "Spaceman" Lee (baseball), "Neon" Deion Sanders (football), Ryan Lochte (swimming), Dennis Rodman (basketball), Conor McGregor (MMA), Tonya Harding (ice skating), Diego Maradona (soccer), Sugar Ray Leonard (boxing) and John Daly (golf) to name just a few.
Although the list is endless, my all-time faves is a short list of two: Yogi Berra and Muhammad Ali.
Despite being a Hall of Famer and three-time American League MVP, Berra is better known for his "Yogi-isms" like "It ain't over 'til it's over" or "It's déjà vu all over again."
He also said, "That restaurant is so overcrowded, nobody goes there anymore."
And my personal favourite: "Baseball is 90 per cent mental. The other half is physical."
Lifelong friend, Joe Garagiola, a bit of a character himself, grew up in the same St. Louis neighbourhood as Berra and made it to the major leagues playing the same position.
Garagiola once said: "Not only was I not the best catcher in the major leagues, I wasn't even the best catcher on my street."
To me, the greatest character ever was also one of the greatest athletes ever.
Muhammad Ali was an Olympic gold medallist who became the only heavyweight champion to win the unified title three different times and is the only boxer to be named "Fighter of the Year" by Ring Magazine six different times.
You know someone is both a superb athlete and a great character when Sports Illustrated names them as the greatest athlete of the 20th Century and the BBC dubs them Sports Personality of the Century.
Ali loved to clown around but he was nobody's fool. A social activist who refused to fight in Vietnam, he fought for equal rights his entire life.
He called himself "The Greatest" and in many ways, he really was.
•••
Brian Totzke is a freelance writer of questionable character. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy
