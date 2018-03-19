The Ontario and national economies were delivered a seismic level shock earlier this month when President Trump indicated the United States would be implementing significant tariffs on the imports of steel and aluminum.

The threat is temporarily suspended as the United States attempts to address these issues through NAFTA negotiations, allowing Canada and Mexico an exemption from 25 per cent duties on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Possible steel tariffs are highly problematic issues in Hamilton, Sault Ste. Marie and Windsor where 68 per cent of all domestic steel is manufactured. This industry remains a significant contributor to the Canadian economy, generating over $14 billion in annual sales and supporting 22,000 direct and 100,000 indirect jobs. Steel is the foundation of a larger supply chain of secondary manufacturers in construction, fabrication, automotive and aerospace among others.

Last week our colleagues at the Windsor-Essex, Hamilton and Sault chambers of commerce forwarded a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau proposing measures his government can implement to address the longer term stability of the steel industry. Canada must commit to an unconditional permanent exemption from any tariffs, which are no benefit to the American consumer and disrupt established and efficient supply chains and steel-consuming businesses.

The letter also notes that prior to the recent tariff threats, the Canadian steel industry has been in a vulnerable position. Manufacturers have adhered to the highest labour and environmental standards and operate from the world’s cleanest power grid. However, Canada also has to compete with cheap, nonmarket overseas steel — much of it directed to the United States — being dumped into the domestic market.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has also indicated that new U.S. tariffs will result in the diversion of products into Canada and the Canadian Border Security Agency must be appropriately staffed, resourced and financed to deal with this issue.

Canada is a partner of the United States in NATO and Norad, and Canada’s steel and aluminum industries provide a critical supply source for American business and defence needs. Far from being a problem for the United States, we are their ally, their supplier, and their customers.

Holding threats over Canada’s head does nothing to address the real issue of dumping.

While the temporary exemptions are a positive development, the waiver must be permanent and not linked to any outcomes of NAFTA negotiations.

Anything short of that principle leaves Canadian manufacturing highly vulnerable.