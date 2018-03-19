Have you been looking to upgrade your non-stick cookware? A good non-stick pan is a must in every kitchen, but given the recent concerns about the long-term health effects of using them it can be a bit of a challenge.
Non-stick cookware is excellent for cooking many types of dishes, since it will help the food release easily from the pan and it’s a breeze to clean.
We recently held a class on cooking with non-stick cookware to teach people how to properly care for and use them. We sell two high-end brands of non-stick cookware, and treated properly, they will last for many years. It’s important to always use a little fat (oil or butter) in the pan and cook on low to medium heat.
Never use a non-stick cooking spray since they contain lecithin, which will create a gummy buildup on the surface of your pan. Cooking on a lower heat prevents warping and ensures even heat distribution.
The brands we sell also work on all types of stovetops including induction and are oven-safe up to 500°F. While many brands are also dishwasher friendly, we always hand wash. Since food rarely sticks, a simple wipe with a clean dishcloth is all that is ever needed.
A frittata (basically a crustless quiche) is the perfect dish to make in a non-stick pan. While you start it on the stovetop, you finish baking it in the oven. Feel free to finish the dish with a quick broil for colour.
Prosciutto, Kale and Red Pepper Skillet Frittata
(Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients
• 8 large eggs
• 1/4 cup half-and-half cream
• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1 2/3 cups (5 ounces) grated Gruyère or Jarlsberg cheese
• 1/2 tsp. sea salt, plus extra for seasoning
• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
• 4 oz. prosciutto, torn into bite-size pieces
• 1/4 cup minced onions
• 1 large red bell pepper, cored and thinly sliced
• 2 cups packed kale, stripped from stem and torn into bite-size pieces
Method
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a bowl whisk the eggs, half-and-half, mustard, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and pepper together. Stir in cheese.
Heat oil in a 10-inch ovenproof non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add prosciutto and cook stirring frequently, until crispy, about five minutes. Add onions and cook until translucent, about one minute. Lower heat to medium-low, add bell pepper and kale, and cook until the pepper is softened and kale is wilted, about five minutes.
Spread out vegetables evenly and pour in egg mixture. Cook until the bottom is set, about three minutes, and then transfer skillet to the oven. Bake until eggs are set on top, about 15 minutes.
Place the frittata skillet under the broiler, four to six inches from the heat until the top is golden, one to two minutes. Remove and let rest for a few minutes; frittata will pull away from the sides of the pan.
Slice in the pan or else flip frittata onto a plate and serve.
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s located at 56 Regina St. N., Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
