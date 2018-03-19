Have you been looking to upgrade your non-stick cookware? A good non-stick pan is a must in every kitchen, but given the recent concerns about the long-term health effects of using them it can be a bit of a challenge.

Non-stick cookware is excellent for cooking many types of dishes, since it will help the food release easily from the pan and it’s a breeze to clean.

We recently held a class on cooking with non-stick cookware to teach people how to properly care for and use them. We sell two high-end brands of non-stick cookware, and treated properly, they will last for many years. It’s important to always use a little fat (oil or butter) in the pan and cook on low to medium heat.

Never use a non-stick cooking spray since they contain lecithin, which will create a gummy buildup on the surface of your pan. Cooking on a lower heat prevents warping and ensures even heat distribution.