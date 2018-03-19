Enough is enough.
That was a message we heard repeatedly from Waterloo regional police Chief Bryan Larkin as St. Patrick’s Day, and its associated unsanctioned, university district outdoor bash drew nearer.
Larkin had good reason to talk tough after two years (2014, 2015) of trying a licensed tent failed to reduce pressures on public streets that still flowed over with students consuming open alcohol and taking over neighbourhoods.
That was followed by a respectful approach (2016) that treated students like adults and offered them the opportunity to prove they were mature enough to respond in kind.
The so-called “soft touch” led to our police service making international headlines by breaking up a keg party — with the help of the party’s student organizers — while smiling for a photo that went viral and became an “only in Canada” moment.
And one year later, some 15,000 students crammed Ezra Street in Waterloo in what police described as an “unlawful” street party that resulted in more than 200 charges being laid and a video, originating at an American university, describing Waterloo’s St. Paddy’s Day party as the best anywhere.
I’m sure the pages of our neighbouring newspaper, the Waterloo Chronicle, are filled with similar commentary today, but before you consider this a uniquely Waterloo concern, consider our efforts locally to sell “Waterloo” as a global brand on economic, transportation and other issues.
While I’ll save for a later date my arguments in favour of regional unification, I’ve long maintained that we are a single community of almost 600,000 residents despite our eight municipal councils.
And this unsanctioned, obnoxious annual bash is a community-wide issue.
Which makes it understandable that a Kitchener man would start an online petition appealing to regional chair Ken Seiling asking for “Ezra-scale parties” to be banned in the Region of Waterloo.
David Gay’s petition cites disrupted bus service, lewd behaviour, verbal abuse and filthy washroom facilities in businesses near the universities as reasons the annual St. Paddy’s party should be “shut down once and for all.”
This year’s festivities were marked with revellers jumping from balconies and rooftops and a list of charges that ranged from public intoxication to disturbances and sexual assault.
It should be made clear that no one has asked that the students in our community stop partying on March 17, or on any other day. It’s simply been asked that they do so in a law-abiding manner, just like the rest of us.
Which makes for a perfectly reasonable request, except in our current age of entitlement.
Maybe there’s still hope.
If it’s one thing Waterloo Region knows how to do, it’s host a party attended by thousands. We do it every October with consistent results.
There’s no reason to believe we couldn’t do the same with St. Paddy’s Day.
Come for the schnitzel and a polka in the fall, return for the green beer and an Irish jig in the spring.
We’d reduce strain on our emergency services, our streets would remain accessible to all, and instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on policing and cleanup, we could inject that much and more into our local economy.
Sounds to me like just the kind of solution an intelligent, innovative community could arrive at.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via email at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
Enough is enough.
That was a message we heard repeatedly from Waterloo regional police Chief Bryan Larkin as St. Patrick’s Day, and its associated unsanctioned, university district outdoor bash drew nearer.
Larkin had good reason to talk tough after two years (2014, 2015) of trying a licensed tent failed to reduce pressures on public streets that still flowed over with students consuming open alcohol and taking over neighbourhoods.
That was followed by a respectful approach (2016) that treated students like adults and offered them the opportunity to prove they were mature enough to respond in kind.
The so-called “soft touch” led to our police service making international headlines by breaking up a keg party — with the help of the party’s student organizers — while smiling for a photo that went viral and became an “only in Canada” moment.
And one year later, some 15,000 students crammed Ezra Street in Waterloo in what police described as an “unlawful” street party that resulted in more than 200 charges being laid and a video, originating at an American university, describing Waterloo’s St. Paddy’s Day party as the best anywhere.
I’m sure the pages of our neighbouring newspaper, the Waterloo Chronicle, are filled with similar commentary today, but before you consider this a uniquely Waterloo concern, consider our efforts locally to sell “Waterloo” as a global brand on economic, transportation and other issues.
While I’ll save for a later date my arguments in favour of regional unification, I’ve long maintained that we are a single community of almost 600,000 residents despite our eight municipal councils.
And this unsanctioned, obnoxious annual bash is a community-wide issue.
Which makes it understandable that a Kitchener man would start an online petition appealing to regional chair Ken Seiling asking for “Ezra-scale parties” to be banned in the Region of Waterloo.
David Gay’s petition cites disrupted bus service, lewd behaviour, verbal abuse and filthy washroom facilities in businesses near the universities as reasons the annual St. Paddy’s party should be “shut down once and for all.”
This year’s festivities were marked with revellers jumping from balconies and rooftops and a list of charges that ranged from public intoxication to disturbances and sexual assault.
It should be made clear that no one has asked that the students in our community stop partying on March 17, or on any other day. It’s simply been asked that they do so in a law-abiding manner, just like the rest of us.
Which makes for a perfectly reasonable request, except in our current age of entitlement.
Maybe there’s still hope.
If it’s one thing Waterloo Region knows how to do, it’s host a party attended by thousands. We do it every October with consistent results.
There’s no reason to believe we couldn’t do the same with St. Paddy’s Day.
Come for the schnitzel and a polka in the fall, return for the green beer and an Irish jig in the spring.
We’d reduce strain on our emergency services, our streets would remain accessible to all, and instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on policing and cleanup, we could inject that much and more into our local economy.
Sounds to me like just the kind of solution an intelligent, innovative community could arrive at.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via email at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
Enough is enough.
That was a message we heard repeatedly from Waterloo regional police Chief Bryan Larkin as St. Patrick’s Day, and its associated unsanctioned, university district outdoor bash drew nearer.
Larkin had good reason to talk tough after two years (2014, 2015) of trying a licensed tent failed to reduce pressures on public streets that still flowed over with students consuming open alcohol and taking over neighbourhoods.
That was followed by a respectful approach (2016) that treated students like adults and offered them the opportunity to prove they were mature enough to respond in kind.
The so-called “soft touch” led to our police service making international headlines by breaking up a keg party — with the help of the party’s student organizers — while smiling for a photo that went viral and became an “only in Canada” moment.
And one year later, some 15,000 students crammed Ezra Street in Waterloo in what police described as an “unlawful” street party that resulted in more than 200 charges being laid and a video, originating at an American university, describing Waterloo’s St. Paddy’s Day party as the best anywhere.
I’m sure the pages of our neighbouring newspaper, the Waterloo Chronicle, are filled with similar commentary today, but before you consider this a uniquely Waterloo concern, consider our efforts locally to sell “Waterloo” as a global brand on economic, transportation and other issues.
While I’ll save for a later date my arguments in favour of regional unification, I’ve long maintained that we are a single community of almost 600,000 residents despite our eight municipal councils.
And this unsanctioned, obnoxious annual bash is a community-wide issue.
Which makes it understandable that a Kitchener man would start an online petition appealing to regional chair Ken Seiling asking for “Ezra-scale parties” to be banned in the Region of Waterloo.
David Gay’s petition cites disrupted bus service, lewd behaviour, verbal abuse and filthy washroom facilities in businesses near the universities as reasons the annual St. Paddy’s party should be “shut down once and for all.”
This year’s festivities were marked with revellers jumping from balconies and rooftops and a list of charges that ranged from public intoxication to disturbances and sexual assault.
It should be made clear that no one has asked that the students in our community stop partying on March 17, or on any other day. It’s simply been asked that they do so in a law-abiding manner, just like the rest of us.
Which makes for a perfectly reasonable request, except in our current age of entitlement.
Maybe there’s still hope.
If it’s one thing Waterloo Region knows how to do, it’s host a party attended by thousands. We do it every October with consistent results.
There’s no reason to believe we couldn’t do the same with St. Paddy’s Day.
Come for the schnitzel and a polka in the fall, return for the green beer and an Irish jig in the spring.
We’d reduce strain on our emergency services, our streets would remain accessible to all, and instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on policing and cleanup, we could inject that much and more into our local economy.
Sounds to me like just the kind of solution an intelligent, innovative community could arrive at.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via email at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.