David Gay’s petition cites disrupted bus service, lewd behaviour, verbal abuse and filthy washroom facilities in businesses near the universities as reasons the annual St. Paddy’s party should be “shut down once and for all.”

This year’s festivities were marked with revellers jumping from balconies and rooftops and a list of charges that ranged from public intoxication to disturbances and sexual assault.

It should be made clear that no one has asked that the students in our community stop partying on March 17, or on any other day. It’s simply been asked that they do so in a law-abiding manner, just like the rest of us.

Which makes for a perfectly reasonable request, except in our current age of entitlement.

Maybe there’s still hope.

If it’s one thing Waterloo Region knows how to do, it’s host a party attended by thousands. We do it every October with consistent results.

There’s no reason to believe we couldn’t do the same with St. Paddy’s Day.

Come for the schnitzel and a polka in the fall, return for the green beer and an Irish jig in the spring.

We’d reduce strain on our emergency services, our streets would remain accessible to all, and instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on policing and cleanup, we could inject that much and more into our local economy.

Sounds to me like just the kind of solution an intelligent, innovative community could arrive at.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via email at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.