This Saturday, the Doubleheaders Model Railroad Club is organizing a self-guided tour of model railroads built by people in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph.

This is an opportunity to see the work of dozens of individuals like you and me who have put a lot of time and energy in making miniature worlds with trains running through them. If you like trains, if you like miniatures and if you are impressed by people's hard work and careful attention to detail, you should go out and see it.

Your kids will also love what they see. Just, for the owners' sake, make sure they're supervised.

David Watson, a member of the Doubleheaders organization, contacted me to talk up the event, and I'm pleased to promote it because I used to be a model railroader myself.

I'm sure this is not surprising, given how much I write on about rail transit. I am passionate about trains because of their history and heritage. I believe in rail transit because of my education as an urban planner. But I was a model railroader because I was a boy who loved trains, and that part of me never really grew up.

Or did it? I'm not a model railroader anymore. When I attend this event, and see these train displays, I will feel a surge of nostalgia for when I made my own little world. I spent years of my life and more money than was probably wise on this hobby.

But then I got older. I got a job. I got married. We lived in a small two-bedroom apartment. There wasn't room for trains. And, I have to be honest: I wasn't very good at the hobby.

I am amazed at the artistry these railroaders are capable of. Visit the Aberfoyle and St. Jacobs model railroad, and you will see finely crafted displays, with special scenes everywhere you look. These people do wonders in paint, miniature mechanics and electrical work.

I didn't have that patience. So, I drifted away from the hobby.

I also found other ways to express my creativity. I started writing stories. I produced web pages. I organized the website Transit Toronto. I started writing columns for the Kitchener Post.