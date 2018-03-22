Spring is the season of hope and new beginnings, and this week is a testament to that with the start of the Major League Baseball season and major religious holidays like Passover and Easter.

Hope is also that quintessential human feeling that things are going to get better especially after a dark period, sometimes of our own making. Although a lot of us like to complain about how everything is getting worse and the world is going to hell in a handbasket, seeds of optimism are often planted at this time of year that suggests change for the better is coming and that life isn't that bad after all.

Whether it's the fields as they get furrowed and fertilized in anticipation of what comes next, to the new buds on the tress or the green replacing the grey that has been so much part of the scenery for the last five months, it all signals new growth. So when the sun seems to shine longer and the wind changes direction and blows warm from the south instead of cold from the north, you can't help but feel that something better is coming.

Resurrection, rebirth and coming back from our winter hibernation shows us that there's still hope for us to to change our ways, turn over a new leaf or get a fresh start. We don't have to be frozen in place and get stuck in the pattern. We can still grow.