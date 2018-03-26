It seems such an oddity now, but in the sixties we used to all hop in the car and go for drives with or without destination.

Sometimes we’d end up at the ice cream shop, or visiting family, but often we would ask our parents to drive to Bridgeport with the hope of seeing the General.

Frank Groff, otherwise known as the Bridgeport General, is the subject of a new movie, Care For The Child: The Story of the Bridgeport General.

The narrative of the movie paints the picture of a grumpy yet kind man who wore the same safety-pinned coat every day in every season, refused to let people into his home, spoke infrequently and lived alone. And his neighbours found these characteristics enchanting.

Although in the General’s time some people did deride him, he was mostly viewed as a beloved eccentric who loved and cared for the children in his community. Carrying a homemade “stop” sign, he became a self-appointed crossing guard at a particularly dangerous intersection in his neighbourhood.

Kids loved him, would hug him and take his hand. The safety of children was paramount for him. When the City of Kitchener attempted to make him an official crossing guard, he would have none of it refusing to wear fluorescent clothing, refusing to conform.

Frank Groff was revered for his differences; he was celebrated, a legend in his own time. And now years after his passing, he is fondly remembered.

This same warm sentiment toward someone who is different is not always extended to the characters living on our downtown streets today full of people who, similar to the Bridgeport General eschew rules and live by their own codes.

This population often refuse to be in league with a society that rejects differences; a society that often is blind to the pain behind someone’s behaviour.

The only reason that this gruff soul was and is celebrated is because of relationship. Frank Groff was part of a community. Relationship is the bridge to understanding and acceptance.