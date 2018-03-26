Lately I've found myself mesmerized by the wavelike motions of an aquatic species appropriately known as mystery snails.

My family recently introduced two of these fascinating creatures to our 45-gallon fresh water tank, home to mollies, guppies, platies and tetras.

To our surprise, one of the mystery snails laid an egg sac within an hour of arriving in our tank, with more to come in the following days.

Curious to learn more about this process, I chatted with Jamie McDougall, store manager of Big Al’s Aquarium Supercentre on Fairway Road.

“Whenever I get a shipment of mystery snails, the next day the whole edge of the tank is usually covered with egg cases,” he told me. “I think it’s a change in environment or a change in temperature that sets them off as far as breeding goes, and it always seems to be within a day of their arrival.”

I asked McDougall where our mystery snails come from.

“Mystery snails are originally from Asia, but most of the ones we get now are raised in ponds in Florida,” he said. “And I have local fish breeders who breed them in indoor set-ups. If you get too many in your tank, the best thing you can do is bring them back to our store.”

So that’s what we did with the ones that grew to over a centimetre, as our tank cannot sustain so many snails.

“The fish in your tank eat most of the babies, and people who overfeed their fish tanks tend to have more food available, so more snails survive and grow more rapidly,” said McDougall. “But essentially, they’re cleaning and eating the algae off the glass along with the leftover waste on the bottom of the tank.”

I told McDougall how our oldest daughter is a collector of all things snails — stuffies, jewelry, figurines — and how fascinated we are with the varying colours of mystery snails (gold is my favourite).