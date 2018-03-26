It’s exciting for me to watch new businesses open in Waterloo. I especially like seeing a tired space, once thriving in the core, come back to life as something new.

Over the past few months, I’ve been watching the building at the corner of Erb and Regina go through that process — the old Viet Sun building, empty for a few years, now refreshed into the Patent Social, a bar and eatery in uptown Waterloo.

I popped in to see Rami Said, a fellow Waterloo Rotarian and the engine behind the Patent Social, while the space was in transition from old to new.

Rami is always the guy with a vision.

You may remember him from when he ran for mayor in 2010, when he was only 25 years old. He is innovative, bold and not afraid of challenging the status quo.

His vision for Patent Social was clear — a new kind of space in uptown Waterloo, featuring things that are unique, including built-in Super Nintendo and N64 gaming consoles, and a steady offering of live music.

Opening a new business is risky and expensive. Refurbishing a tired space presents a unique set of challenges. A few years back, the City of Waterloo took a strategic step to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in the core, by launching the Uptown Community Improvement Plan (CIP). The incentives are not huge, but they are often just enough to make a new business viable.

Rami and I talked about how he was able to leverage parts of the CIP to get the project rolling, including an interest-free loan and a facade improvement matching grant to enhance the building’s appearance and improve the streetscape.

Patent Social was the "guinea pig" for the new Uptown CIP, essentially testing the process, so there were a few bumps along the way and bit of a delay in opening. Rami was able to provide feedback to the city, including ways to expedite the process and how to better align policy with practical, on-the-ground business development applications.

But all in all, Rami tells me that he is a fan of the program and believes it will help the city achieve its policy goals of a more vibrant and successful uptown commercial district, full of successful small businesses, run by local entrepreneurs.