Yes! — you can reasonably expect to live a long, long life and you should start planning for it now.
Here's why:
• Population projections tell us that there will be a ninefold increase in the number of centenarians, those aged 100 and over between 2013 and 2063 (The Daily. Statistics Canada, Sept. 17, 2014).
• Today’s 65-year-olds can expect to live almost 21 years beyond retirement, on average (Life expectancy and other elements of life table, Canada, provinces and territories. Statistics Canada, Table 053-0003).
Accordingly, you should start your income longevity planning right away.
Here`s how:
• Decide on your desired retirement lifestyle.
• Add to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan income with a complementary portfolio of investments.
• Assess your projected spending for essential and discretionary expenses and adopt an investment strategy that will match your spending needs. For example, plan to meet such essential expenses as housing, food, clothing and medical treatments for longer than your life expectancy; plan to spend an increased amount for discretionary expenses like travel, dining out and a new car during the first ten years that diminishes thereafter.
• After retirement, manage your retirement savings withdrawal rate based on the size of your retirement savings, the average return on your investments over time, and the number of years you plan to make withdrawals.
• Use life insurance to shelter excess capital and maximize the value of your estate; consider a life annuity that will provide a guaranteed regular income no matter how long you live.
• Protect your income (and your spouse’s) with life insurance and supplementary health insurance including disability, critical illness and long-term care coverage.
• Revisit your plan regularly to assess investment performance, changes in expense levels or any other factors that can impact on how much you can spend in retirement and for how long.
On your 100th birthday you'll need a really big cake to hold all those candles. Ask your professional adviser about how income longevity strategies can help make sure you`ll enjoy a comfortable retirement until it's time to blow them out — and then look forward to 101 and beyond.
•••
This column is provided by McEachnie Group Private Wealth Management. Contact Russ McEachnie, CFP, CPCA, CDFA, RRC, principal, at 886-2360, ext. 6241 or go to russmceachnie.com.
