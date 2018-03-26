Yes! — you can reasonably expect to live a long, long life and you should start planning for it now.

Here's why:

• Population projections tell us that there will be a ninefold increase in the number of centenarians, those aged 100 and over between 2013 and 2063 (The Daily. Statistics Canada, Sept. 17, 2014).

• Today’s 65-year-olds can expect to live almost 21 years beyond retirement, on average (Life expectancy and other elements of life table, Canada, provinces and territories. Statistics Canada, Table 053-0003).

Accordingly, you should start your income longevity planning right away.

Here`s how:

• Decide on your desired retirement lifestyle.

• Add to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan income with a complementary portfolio of investments.

• Assess your projected spending for essential and discretionary expenses and adopt an investment strategy that will match your spending needs. For example, plan to meet such essential expenses as housing, food, clothing and medical treatments for longer than your life expectancy; plan to spend an increased amount for discretionary expenses like travel, dining out and a new car during the first ten years that diminishes thereafter.

• After retirement, manage your retirement savings withdrawal rate based on the size of your retirement savings, the average return on your investments over time, and the number of years you plan to make withdrawals.