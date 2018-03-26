I didn’t really know much about Faith Goldy until a small group of faculty from Wilfrid Laurier University wrote an open letter to the school’s president, urging her to cancel a scheduled on-campus presentation by Goldy.

My research quickly reminded me that it was Goldy who was fired last summer by Rebel Media (no small feat for a right-wing commentator with the most right-wing of media outlets), and it took me almost as little time to determine that I find personally repugnant the views expressed by Goldy in her online videos and social media feeds.

It’s fair to point out I was able to learn everything I personally needed to learn about Goldy, and hear everything I needed to hear, online. So despite a statement from WLU saying the school “does not censor or limit the lawful and free expression of ideas, including ideas that are unpopular or offensive,” the university had the right to deny Goldy a platform.

She already has one.

That Laurier was painted into a corner on the issue by a very clever teaching assistant named Lindsay Shepherd should also not be overlooked.

This same teaching assistant challenged the university’s views on academic freedom and censorship back in the fall when she showed a largely irrelevant video clip about gender neutral pronouns to her communication studies class. If described as a chess gambit, the school’s reaction to the video and its censure of the TA certainly placed the university in check.

Which is to say that the followup — bringing to campus Faith Goldy — was most certainly the TA’s checkmate.

We were right as a community to stand up and say the views expressed by Goldy are views we won’t welcome in Waterloo Region, just like we did in 2005 when a young man hung a Nazi flag from the balcony of his Kitchener apartment.

Then-mayor Carl Zehr called the display “despicable” and said the symbol of the Nazi flag was “not welcome in our community.”

The man who displayed it, Kyle McKee, eventually left our region and headed west, where he has since founded the neo-Nazi group, the Aryan Guard. McKee even tricked Prime Minister Trudeau into autographing a neo-Nazi flag at last year’s Calgary Stampede.