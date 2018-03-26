We've been renovating our house this past month. I'm saying this because we are both proud, exhausted and kind of surprised.

Have you ever seen those do-it-yourself reality shows on HGTV, possibly entitled DIY Disaster? That's the one where camera crews trawl the parking lots of local hardware stores, looking for the unlikeliest couples hauling out the largest power equipment.

That may describe our relationship when it comes to tools. To start with, we have to find them.

I'm sure that half of the time spent doing handyman tasks around the house is wasted trying to find where we've placed a particular screwdriver, a particular bit or a particular power tool. I've no idea where our jigsaw has gone. Only large items like a mitre saw or a table saw have proven difficult to lose.

We now possess multiple ratcheting screwdrivers and tape measures because we've found it easier to buy new rather than hunt for the old. I wonder how many hardware stores are in business thanks to our absent mindedness.

In our most recent renovation, however, we made use of two services in the city to give us the tools we needed.

Recently, the Kitchener-Waterloo Library of Things opened its doors. Located at 91 Moore Ave. and open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, this community-run resource is a lending library for all manner of tools and devices. Need a wet saw? Want to borrow a chocolate fountain? A year membership costs just $40, and you can borrow up to 10 items each week.

We borrowed two pairs of knee pads and a circular saw, which saved us money and storage space in our home. We would have borrowed a pry-bar, but these are among the items on their wish list (donations are gratefully accepted). I expect to be using this service a lot these next few months.

For bigger items, we had to rent tools at a large hardware store in a nearby power centre. And, there, we may have been a little unwise.

We wanted to scrape carpet glue off of a concrete floor, and the scrapers we had on hand weren't cutting it. So, we decided that something more industrially-scaled was necessary.