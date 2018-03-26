How much is a life worth, and how much should we spend to save someone, were the main questions that came out of a public meeting on safe injection sites held last week in regional council chambers.

Safe injection sites allow intravenous drug users to safely shoot up in a supervised environment and can provide immediate emergency medical intervention in the case of overdose. It also allows workers staffing the clinic to build relationships and suggest support services if people are looking for alternatives.

This paper reported on one of those safe injection sites last week operated in Toronto right off Dundas Square and it looked like any regular medical clinic with medical supplies neatly organized, individual booths and neat waiting areas. The only major differences is that the booths had mirrors in them so medical staff could monitor people injecting themselves for signs of overdose. There was also a holding room to make sure that they weren't on a bad trip before they were let back on the street.

It should have dispelled concerns of those who thought it would be an area overrun with crime, that was dirty and dangerous for the public with discarded needles and other things attributed to drug use.

But there was still those who came out to the public meeting worried about the message safe injection clinics would send in Waterloo Region. Would it condone the practice? And is it even necessary since the recent rash of opioid deaths, with more than 70 last year, couldn't all be attributed to intravenous drug use.

People were also being killed by other drugs being spiked by fentanyl. There was the unfortunate case of a local 14-year-old who died after he took a Xanax pill that was laced with the opioid that has contributed to most of those local deaths.

But proponents of the plan said that it helps save those people who still use needles as the main way they administer their drug of choice, and that it is an important step in the harm reduction strategy needed to stem the tide of this latest drug epidemic. Drug users need to be supported not further stigmatized.

It would also eliminate the discarded syringes in areas hit hard by this drug scourge, and improve public safety.

Some opponents were concerned that it would be a slippery slope to creating because similar areas have been taken over by the drug culture, like the east side of downtown Vancouver. But supporters said it was a safe and clinical space that meets drug users where they are instead of scaring them off into alleyway or washrooms and contributing to that social decay.

Action needs to be taken, and this is an important first step. While not using these drugs would be the ideal, we can't dither as more people die.