Saturday was World TB Day, a day to raise awareness that TB is not only a disease of the past, but the top global health threat of today.

In 2017, it was the leading cause of death from infectious disease, surpassing even HIV/AIDS, claiming 1.7 million lives, about 10 per cent children.

Venezuela is a perfect example of what can happen when we let our guard down. Its tuberculosis prevention and control program was once among the most robust in the hemisphere. The country’s health system has fallen in to disarray largely due to the elitist government of Nicolás Maduro who since his election in 2013 has slashed social spending.

As a result, many of the poor have lost their homes and are forced to live in a close quarters and are malnourished from food shortages, conditions ripe for the spread of TB. Some clinics have reported incident rates as high at 40 per cent while others have stopped giving tests completely due to a lack of supplies or trained personal.