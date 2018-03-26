If your plan is to have some fish and chips from a restaurant on Good Friday, you should have a strategy — it can be the busiest day of the year and that can mean long wait times for both a seat inside and take-away orders.

Owner Edward Steadman says that the Joey’s Only Seafood on Highland Road is that chain’s busiest restaurant on Good Friday — and that’s among 44 outlets across Canada.

Many restaurants see a distinct bump in sales of fish and chips on Fridays — but especially so on Good Friday. But restaurants that specialize in fish and chips say that their sales are four or even five times higher than on a regular Friday.

That means numbers approaching 1,200 or even 1,500 customers. However, in many cases where takeout is involved one customer is often picking up fish dinners for several people in a family or for a group of friends, translating into even higher numbers of individuals served. I’ve even heard Good Friday referred to as the “Superbowl of fish and chips.”

At the Manitou Takeout, Sherri Brezinski says she serves several hundred people on Good Friday, but, like Joey’s Only Seafood, that doesn’t take into account multiple orders.

“One person will order for a whole family, so we likely serve thousands of people on the day. It’s my biggest day by three times,” Brezinski says.

The tradition grows out of a religious observance that the flesh of no warm-blooded animal shall be eaten on Friday, the day Christ died to redeem a sinful world. People have fasted on Fridays to commemorate that belief as early as the first century.

Because fish are cold-blooded, eating them is acceptable. With fasting happening on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Advent and Lent, and other holy days, the fish industry boomed. A McDonald’s outlet in Cincinnati apparently invented the filet-o-fish sandwich in order to counter sinking burger sales on Fridays in 1960s.

So, for this Friday, phone in your take-away orders early and be ready to line up to get your fish and chips. However, if you want to eat in a restaurant dining room, Steadman, who knows well the Good Friday rush from the 21 years he’s owned Joey’s Only

Seafood, suggests visiting in the early afternoon.