Last week's provincial budget is setting up a showdown about how to spend your money that will ultimately be decided on June 7 when Ontarians go to the polls.

The dichotomy is stark as the governing Liberals are betting that people want things like more universal daycare, extended dental care and more seniors covered by the province's pharmacare program. A lot of those programs were originally NDP policy platforms as Kathleen Wynne and her party veer to the left in the hopes of shoring up their support with progressive voters and leaving the Conservatives as their only real challengers.

The Liberals say they want to make life more affordable for people. The funny thing is that's what the other parties say they want to do with their plans.

The Conservatives have signalled they will be veering to the right under new leader Doug Ford, arguing that now is the time to tackle the debt and deficit instead of adding the province's record levels of red ink and paying more than $1 billion a month in debt servicing by the end of the year with the Liberals projecting a $6.7 billion deficit.

They think that more of that money should remain in taxpayers pockets, and that they should have tax relief instead of more spending promises. They called the budget an attempt to bribe people with their own money, and the current government is making life unaffordable with tax grabs like cap and trade.

The government plans to hike taxes on higher earners retroactively to Jan. 1, which works out to about $168 a year for someone earning $95,000 a year. They also increased tobacco taxes by $4, plus HST, a carton, effective last Thursday and will do so by another $4 a carton in 2019.

Even with the tax increase, the Liberal budget will run deficits until 2024, with Ontario's debt projected to rise to $325 billion after the province ran a nominal surplus last year.

The NDP has been left on the sidelines pointing out that once again the Liberals have stolen their policy platform and are only funding things like an increase to hospital funding to win an election and not because they're committed to stable funding of our health-care system that at least matches inflation.

That leaves most of us, the voters, at the centre wondering what direction to go as the parties diverge to the extremes and battle over the fundamental philosophy of responsible government.

There has to be a more balanced approach to government than either giving us goodies in services or goodies in tax breaks. How about all these parties strive for good government.