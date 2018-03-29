Is anyone else getting tired of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's apology tour and wondering if our Hugger-in-Chief has hugged it out with enough people yet?

There was another apology last week for a group of B.C. chiefs that were executed after their involvement in a territorial dispute that left people dead on both sides. Were they railroaded. Yes — in what should have been a dispute between nations, their lands were unceded and there were no treaties in place.

There was also a fear on their part that new settlers were spreading smallpox in the area which already saw the local Indigenous population decimated, with almost 80 per cent dead.

This was an event from our dark past when understanding was at a minimum and distrust and outright racism was the course of the day. It also happened 150 years ago, and I hope that our relations are much more well informed and that reconciliation is being practised in not just in word but deed.

But all these apologies are just starting to meld into one another and are no longer distinct. They take on the tone of something being done by this government when the reality on the ground is not much has changed as past wrongs and the mechanism to address them haven't seen much movement.

Now the prime minister is taking it upon himself to insist on an apology from the Pope, when Pope Francis said no formal apology was coming after Trudeau and the Truth and Reconciliation committee demanded it from him last year. First off, this is another test of the division between church and state, which this prime minister constantly confusing by insisting his secularism should supersede the spiritual.

Someone should remind Trudeau his term in office is four years whereas the papacy and the church has been around for more than 2,000 years and doesn't need his helpful guidance.

Instead the papacy said it wants to engage in true dialogue and come to an understanding with Canada's Indigenous on a nation to nation basis, and let what comes out of that process be more organic than forced.

What a novel concept to let actions speak louder than words.