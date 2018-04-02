My favourite book on writing is The Mindful Writer: Noble Truths of the Writing Life by Dinty W. Moore.

A professor and director of creative writing at Ohio University, Moore writes: “What is the single most important trait a writer must have? People who ask that question often expect an answer such as good grammar, a wide vocabulary, or a comprehensive knowledge of the Greek and Roman classics. But my answer: Curiosity. With curiosity, a writer will always move forward. Without curiosity, the brain is already dead.”

I’ve been reflecting on writing as I reach a milestone this month, celebrating 12 years writing a weekly column for this newspaper. For this column I’ve interviewed authors, actors, and athletes, and written about everything from light pollution to street prostitution to human cremation.

Curiosity has been my guide each week, seeking topics that pique my interest in the hopes that curious readers will share my curiosity.

I'm always on the lookout for topics to explore, whether glimpses into the lives of fascinating local people or touring celebrities, or difficult but important subject matter like homelessness, sexual assault or Holocaust education.

When revisiting Moore’s book this past week for the umpteenth time, I found myself particularly inspired by his closing chapter on the subject of writing and freedom: “There is a freedom that comes from seeing clearly. There is a freedom that comes from cutting through illusion. There is freedom in no longer trying to control that which cannot be controlled. We earn that freedom with the hard work of staying at our desk, struggling constantly to understand, searching for the perfect ordering of words and sentences, working, working, and working, until we have created something that matters, something of which we are proud. That’s the payoff. That’s why we do what we do.”

I never take for granted the honour of having a regular column in this newspaper, and I strive to earn that honour on a weekly basis by giving readers something to ponder, some new perspective to consider, or even just a temporary distraction from the hubbub of their lives.

I’m often asked, “How do you keep coming up with fresh ideas, week after week?” I think part of it is simply keeping my antenna out, as I’m genuinely curious about people, and find tremendous reward in sharing people’s stories.

Or perhaps I just enjoy the struggle and challenge that comes with writing a weekly column — of challenging myself to remain curious, to learn and to share.

Moore writes in the afterword: “How wonderful that we have this maddening, beautiful, difficult, exhilarating, frustrating, mysterious, transformative ability to create worlds out of words. What a gift. And what a challenge.”