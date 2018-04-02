I hear voices. Every April — for almost 45 years — they’ve come whispering.
They stick around through the spring, growing louder in summer and finally rising to crescendo as September melts into October.
And then, inevitably, as the first frosts arrive and the leaves begin falling, they go jarringly silent.
I started hearing the voices back in 1975, the day my parents gave me my very own transistor radio.
It was a little black box with grey trim and a telescopic antenna. I can still remember the acrid smell of new electronics as I turned it on, tuned it in and discovered what the late Yale University president and baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti so beautifully called “the green fields of the mind” — that rare state of being where imagination takes over and the cares of the day subside.
I like that feeling of quiet stillness and, for me, nothing slows down the world quite like a baseball game on the radio.
It’s where the voices live.
From Vin Scully, Ernie Harwell, Jack Buck and Harry Caray, to our very own Tom Cheek and Gerry Howarth, so many have become almost like family to me — each one in their own inimitable ways a conjuror; artists painting with words on canvases of thin air.
I like the sureness that most every day from April to October I can dial in a ball game and hear the voices.
That little radio occupied a special place on my night table for more than 25 years until, one sad day, it finally wore out. Most people would have thrown it away. I just couldn’t. It had become too much a part of me. It is carefully stowed in a box of childhood memorabilia.
I’m on my third radio since then (they don’t make them like they used to), and we’re both ready for another baseball season.
I tuned 55 a few weeks ago. Most of the old voices of my childhood are gone now, replaced by new ones.
One day they, too, will be gone. But that magical circle will be unbroken, and new voices will emerge, telling new stories, in new ways.
It’s a comfort knowing that.
Bart Giamatti understood that kind of comfort, too, and captured its very essence in his evocative 1977 essay on baseball and growing up:
“The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone ...
Of course, there are those who grow out of sports. And there are others who were born with the wisdom to know that nothing lasts. These are the truly tough among us, the ones who can live without illusion, or without even the hope of illusion. I am not that grown-up or up-to-date. I am a simpler creature, tied to more primitive patterns and cycles. I need to think something lasts forever, and it might as well be that state of being that is a game; it might as well be that, in a green field, in the sun.”
A. Bartlett Giamatti died on Sept. 1, 1989. He was just 51 years old.
I will think of him often again this year, as the voices float across the static filled airwaves of the night.
Let’s play ball!
•••
John Shewchuk is chief managing officer of Waterloo Catholic District School Board and a baseball fan.
