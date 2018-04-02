I’m on my third radio since then (they don’t make them like they used to), and we’re both ready for another baseball season.

I tuned 55 a few weeks ago. Most of the old voices of my childhood are gone now, replaced by new ones.

One day they, too, will be gone. But that magical circle will be unbroken, and new voices will emerge, telling new stories, in new ways.

It’s a comfort knowing that.

Bart Giamatti understood that kind of comfort, too, and captured its very essence in his evocative 1977 essay on baseball and growing up:

“The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone ...

Of course, there are those who grow out of sports. And there are others who were born with the wisdom to know that nothing lasts. These are the truly tough among us, the ones who can live without illusion, or without even the hope of illusion. I am not that grown-up or up-to-date. I am a simpler creature, tied to more primitive patterns and cycles. I need to think something lasts forever, and it might as well be that state of being that is a game; it might as well be that, in a green field, in the sun.”

A. Bartlett Giamatti died on Sept. 1, 1989. He was just 51 years old.

I will think of him often again this year, as the voices float across the static filled airwaves of the night.

Let’s play ball!

•••

John Shewchuk is chief managing officer of Waterloo Catholic District School Board and a baseball fan.