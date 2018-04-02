The Ontario budget delivered last week by Ontario Finance Minister and Wilfrid Laurier University alumni Charles Sousa has probably produced the widest range of responses of any fiscal plan in Canadian history.

It will, depending on your source, solve all of Ontario’s problems or make all of Ontario’s problems worse. No opinions in between.

For the provincial and local business community, there is a lot to analyze. Firstly, in terms of what was asked for, there is no tax relief provided for many small enterprises facing significant cost increases as the result of minimum wage changes. The budget actually inflates the cost of doing business across the province.

As the Ontario Chamber of Commerce indicated, the provincial government is harmonizing with the federal government’s eligibility criteria, leaving more than 20,000 employers paying $100 million more in Employer Health Tax over the next three years. Overall, with Ontario following Ottawa on changes to the tax code, Ontario employers will be paying a half-billion more in taxes.

In response to the often asked question last week on who is going to pay for new spending programs, the above paragraph provides part of the answer — a small part.

There is a string of announcements related to infrastructure, however as analysts have noted, many are re-announcements of re-announcements. There is reference to $325 million provincial support of ION, which was first officially announced by then Minister of Transportation Kathleen Wynne at the Region of Waterloo headquarters in June of 2010.

On a more positive note, significant spending will be allocated to workforce and skills development, including the new Good Jobs and Growth Plan and a revised apprenticeship strategy. A recent Ontario Chamber survey of provincial employers indicated that 77 per cent recognize the recruitment and retention of skilled talent as a high priority.

No doubt many business and nonbusiness interests are highly concerned with the provincial debt. The Ontario government, like many administrations across Canada, slipped into deficit during and after the recession of 2008-09. The plan at Queen’s Park was to reach a balanced position in 2018, however last year Sousa claimed — and the issue was highly debatable — he arrived at his target a year early.

The 2018 deficit is projected at $6.7 billion with a more alarming forecast of deficits for five years into the future.

The debate over the 2018 Ontario budget is far from over. An election campaign starts in two months and the serious discussion will commence.