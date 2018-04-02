Three years ago this past spring, Donna-Marie took a trip to visit her daughter, who at the time was living and working in England.
One of the highlights of the trip was visiting Highclere Castle, more famously known as the setting for the much loved PBS television series, Downton Abbey. A trip to an English castle wouldn’t be complete without indulging the in ritual of tea time, and Highclere offers an “Afternoon Tea in the Coach House.”
While we noshed on fancy sandwiches, sipped champagne from sparkling crystal flutes and drank copious amounts of black tea served in bone-china tea cups — it was piping hot — we also had wonderfully flaky scones served with jam and clotted cream that made us swoon."
The brilliance of a perfect scone lies in its simplicity. The ingredients are few, but the trick is not to overwork the dough. The choice to use salted, unsalted or cultured butter is not as important as using fresh, cold butter.
You can’t let it get warm otherwise it melts in the flour making it too wet. It’s best to rub the butter into the flour with cool hands so it resembles a fine crumb. And finally, use buttermilk for ensuring it's light and flaky texture.
This weekend, Donna-Marie and her daughter Darcy are hosting a bridal shower for Maria’s daughter Eliana who will be married in England later this summer. The Desperate Housewives themed event is a combination of Wisteria Lane meets English Tea Party.
While we won’t be serving “luncheon” in the coach house, we will be pulling out all the stops complete with those well-remembered scones.
Buttermilk Cream Scones
(Makes eight scones)
Ingredients
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
• 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. each baking soda and salt
• 1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1 egg
Method
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or dust with flour; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Gently rub in butter with cool hands until crumbly. In a separate bowl, whisk buttermilk with egg; pour over flour mixture. Stir with a fork to make a soft ragged dough.
With lightly floured hands, press dough into ball. On floured surface, knead gently 10 times. Using your hands, form into a ball and flatten it to form a circle measuring five-inches round x 3/4 inch thick. Transfer the flattened disc to a prepared baking sheet. Cut the circle of dough into 8 wedges. Using a metal spatula, move the wedges around the pan to allow about one-inch of space between each.
Bake in centre of 400° F oven until golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a rack; let cool. (Make ahead: Up to one day or wrap each in plastic wrap and freeze in airtight container for up to two weeks.)
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s located at 56 Regina St. N., Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
Three years ago this past spring, Donna-Marie took a trip to visit her daughter, who at the time was living and working in England.
One of the highlights of the trip was visiting Highclere Castle, more famously known as the setting for the much loved PBS television series, Downton Abbey. A trip to an English castle wouldn’t be complete without indulging the in ritual of tea time, and Highclere offers an “Afternoon Tea in the Coach House.”
While we noshed on fancy sandwiches, sipped champagne from sparkling crystal flutes and drank copious amounts of black tea served in bone-china tea cups — it was piping hot — we also had wonderfully flaky scones served with jam and clotted cream that made us swoon."
The brilliance of a perfect scone lies in its simplicity. The ingredients are few, but the trick is not to overwork the dough. The choice to use salted, unsalted or cultured butter is not as important as using fresh, cold butter.
You can’t let it get warm otherwise it melts in the flour making it too wet. It’s best to rub the butter into the flour with cool hands so it resembles a fine crumb. And finally, use buttermilk for ensuring it's light and flaky texture.
This weekend, Donna-Marie and her daughter Darcy are hosting a bridal shower for Maria’s daughter Eliana who will be married in England later this summer. The Desperate Housewives themed event is a combination of Wisteria Lane meets English Tea Party.
While we won’t be serving “luncheon” in the coach house, we will be pulling out all the stops complete with those well-remembered scones.
Buttermilk Cream Scones
(Makes eight scones)
Ingredients
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
• 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. each baking soda and salt
• 1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1 egg
Method
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or dust with flour; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Gently rub in butter with cool hands until crumbly. In a separate bowl, whisk buttermilk with egg; pour over flour mixture. Stir with a fork to make a soft ragged dough.
With lightly floured hands, press dough into ball. On floured surface, knead gently 10 times. Using your hands, form into a ball and flatten it to form a circle measuring five-inches round x 3/4 inch thick. Transfer the flattened disc to a prepared baking sheet. Cut the circle of dough into 8 wedges. Using a metal spatula, move the wedges around the pan to allow about one-inch of space between each.
Bake in centre of 400° F oven until golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a rack; let cool. (Make ahead: Up to one day or wrap each in plastic wrap and freeze in airtight container for up to two weeks.)
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s located at 56 Regina St. N., Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
Three years ago this past spring, Donna-Marie took a trip to visit her daughter, who at the time was living and working in England.
One of the highlights of the trip was visiting Highclere Castle, more famously known as the setting for the much loved PBS television series, Downton Abbey. A trip to an English castle wouldn’t be complete without indulging the in ritual of tea time, and Highclere offers an “Afternoon Tea in the Coach House.”
While we noshed on fancy sandwiches, sipped champagne from sparkling crystal flutes and drank copious amounts of black tea served in bone-china tea cups — it was piping hot — we also had wonderfully flaky scones served with jam and clotted cream that made us swoon."
The brilliance of a perfect scone lies in its simplicity. The ingredients are few, but the trick is not to overwork the dough. The choice to use salted, unsalted or cultured butter is not as important as using fresh, cold butter.
You can’t let it get warm otherwise it melts in the flour making it too wet. It’s best to rub the butter into the flour with cool hands so it resembles a fine crumb. And finally, use buttermilk for ensuring it's light and flaky texture.
This weekend, Donna-Marie and her daughter Darcy are hosting a bridal shower for Maria’s daughter Eliana who will be married in England later this summer. The Desperate Housewives themed event is a combination of Wisteria Lane meets English Tea Party.
While we won’t be serving “luncheon” in the coach house, we will be pulling out all the stops complete with those well-remembered scones.
Buttermilk Cream Scones
(Makes eight scones)
Ingredients
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
• 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. each baking soda and salt
• 1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1 egg
Method
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or dust with flour; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Gently rub in butter with cool hands until crumbly. In a separate bowl, whisk buttermilk with egg; pour over flour mixture. Stir with a fork to make a soft ragged dough.
With lightly floured hands, press dough into ball. On floured surface, knead gently 10 times. Using your hands, form into a ball and flatten it to form a circle measuring five-inches round x 3/4 inch thick. Transfer the flattened disc to a prepared baking sheet. Cut the circle of dough into 8 wedges. Using a metal spatula, move the wedges around the pan to allow about one-inch of space between each.
Bake in centre of 400° F oven until golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a rack; let cool. (Make ahead: Up to one day or wrap each in plastic wrap and freeze in airtight container for up to two weeks.)
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s located at 56 Regina St. N., Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.