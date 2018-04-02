We’re bearing witness to a stark contrast between teens in Parkland, Florida and teens here in the Region of Waterloo.

Young people south of the border rose their voices and rallied in the wake of a tragic shooting in February that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and friends.

Within a month, these teens had raised millions of dollars in financial support and marched in their nation’s capital, calling for stricter gun controls.

Heralded as the agents of change that may finally shift the balance of power from the oblivious and obstinate National Rifle Association to more sane and sensible U.S. legislators, the brightest among these teens — Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, and Cameron Kasky — already have their own Wikipedia pages.

Meantime, here at home, we’ve been reacting to five different threats of violence at local high schools.

Maybe in a youthful world where the currency is social media “likes” and YouTube views, this phenomenon should be unsurprising.

Add reality TV to the mix — a medium where seemingly any average Jane or Joe can be a star (or considered a star) — and maybe we begin to understand why teens in our community might be looking longingly south of the border at all of the attention being paid to their U.S. counterparts, and craving even a sliver of that spotlight themselves.

But there’s simply no excusing the five threats issued in just eight days, each of which has — so far — been unfounded.

There’s no justification of the cheap thrill that may come from the poorly attended classes on the day the threat was supposed to be carried out.

And there’s no paying back the community for all of the resources exhausted in investigating each individual threat and providing the security needed to take the necessary precautions.