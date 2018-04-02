We’re bearing witness to a stark contrast between teens in Parkland, Florida and teens here in the Region of Waterloo.
Young people south of the border rose their voices and rallied in the wake of a tragic shooting in February that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and friends.
Within a month, these teens had raised millions of dollars in financial support and marched in their nation’s capital, calling for stricter gun controls.
Heralded as the agents of change that may finally shift the balance of power from the oblivious and obstinate National Rifle Association to more sane and sensible U.S. legislators, the brightest among these teens — Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, and Cameron Kasky — already have their own Wikipedia pages.
Meantime, here at home, we’ve been reacting to five different threats of violence at local high schools.
Maybe in a youthful world where the currency is social media “likes” and YouTube views, this phenomenon should be unsurprising.
Add reality TV to the mix — a medium where seemingly any average Jane or Joe can be a star (or considered a star) — and maybe we begin to understand why teens in our community might be looking longingly south of the border at all of the attention being paid to their U.S. counterparts, and craving even a sliver of that spotlight themselves.
But there’s simply no excusing the five threats issued in just eight days, each of which has — so far — been unfounded.
There’s no justification of the cheap thrill that may come from the poorly attended classes on the day the threat was supposed to be carried out.
And there’s no paying back the community for all of the resources exhausted in investigating each individual threat and providing the security needed to take the necessary precautions.
Ray Teed, principal at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener, may have put it best when he said in a statement that, “in our current climate, it is unacceptable and morally abhorrent to make threats toward members of the school community.”
What we’re left with is a vicious cycle of news reports and finger-pointing at the media for shedding light on the threats, which very likely plays into the hands of the person behind the threat and could well lead to copycats seeking the same anonymous rush of attention.
Our police service is no doubt correct in believing that someone knows something about each of the threats in our community, and could provide the information that would bring an end to this nonsense.
What a shame to see such juvenile behaviour in our own neighbourhoods while we watch youth in the United States display a maturity well beyond their years.
If young people in our region are looking for behaviour to copy, they should be looking to the teens of Parkland, Florida, whose powerful voices are reshaping the gun debate and providing tangible hope of a brighter future for the U.S.
Those survivors are shining in the spotlight and making news for all the right reasons.
Sadly, the same can’t be said here.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or
connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
We’re bearing witness to a stark contrast between teens in Parkland, Florida and teens here in the Region of Waterloo.
Young people south of the border rose their voices and rallied in the wake of a tragic shooting in February that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and friends.
Within a month, these teens had raised millions of dollars in financial support and marched in their nation’s capital, calling for stricter gun controls.
Heralded as the agents of change that may finally shift the balance of power from the oblivious and obstinate National Rifle Association to more sane and sensible U.S. legislators, the brightest among these teens — Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, and Cameron Kasky — already have their own Wikipedia pages.
Meantime, here at home, we’ve been reacting to five different threats of violence at local high schools.
Maybe in a youthful world where the currency is social media “likes” and YouTube views, this phenomenon should be unsurprising.
Add reality TV to the mix — a medium where seemingly any average Jane or Joe can be a star (or considered a star) — and maybe we begin to understand why teens in our community might be looking longingly south of the border at all of the attention being paid to their U.S. counterparts, and craving even a sliver of that spotlight themselves.
But there’s simply no excusing the five threats issued in just eight days, each of which has — so far — been unfounded.
There’s no justification of the cheap thrill that may come from the poorly attended classes on the day the threat was supposed to be carried out.
And there’s no paying back the community for all of the resources exhausted in investigating each individual threat and providing the security needed to take the necessary precautions.
Ray Teed, principal at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener, may have put it best when he said in a statement that, “in our current climate, it is unacceptable and morally abhorrent to make threats toward members of the school community.”
What we’re left with is a vicious cycle of news reports and finger-pointing at the media for shedding light on the threats, which very likely plays into the hands of the person behind the threat and could well lead to copycats seeking the same anonymous rush of attention.
Our police service is no doubt correct in believing that someone knows something about each of the threats in our community, and could provide the information that would bring an end to this nonsense.
What a shame to see such juvenile behaviour in our own neighbourhoods while we watch youth in the United States display a maturity well beyond their years.
If young people in our region are looking for behaviour to copy, they should be looking to the teens of Parkland, Florida, whose powerful voices are reshaping the gun debate and providing tangible hope of a brighter future for the U.S.
Those survivors are shining in the spotlight and making news for all the right reasons.
Sadly, the same can’t be said here.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or
connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
We’re bearing witness to a stark contrast between teens in Parkland, Florida and teens here in the Region of Waterloo.
Young people south of the border rose their voices and rallied in the wake of a tragic shooting in February that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates and friends.
Within a month, these teens had raised millions of dollars in financial support and marched in their nation’s capital, calling for stricter gun controls.
Heralded as the agents of change that may finally shift the balance of power from the oblivious and obstinate National Rifle Association to more sane and sensible U.S. legislators, the brightest among these teens — Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, and Cameron Kasky — already have their own Wikipedia pages.
Meantime, here at home, we’ve been reacting to five different threats of violence at local high schools.
Maybe in a youthful world where the currency is social media “likes” and YouTube views, this phenomenon should be unsurprising.
Add reality TV to the mix — a medium where seemingly any average Jane or Joe can be a star (or considered a star) — and maybe we begin to understand why teens in our community might be looking longingly south of the border at all of the attention being paid to their U.S. counterparts, and craving even a sliver of that spotlight themselves.
But there’s simply no excusing the five threats issued in just eight days, each of which has — so far — been unfounded.
There’s no justification of the cheap thrill that may come from the poorly attended classes on the day the threat was supposed to be carried out.
And there’s no paying back the community for all of the resources exhausted in investigating each individual threat and providing the security needed to take the necessary precautions.
Ray Teed, principal at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener, may have put it best when he said in a statement that, “in our current climate, it is unacceptable and morally abhorrent to make threats toward members of the school community.”
What we’re left with is a vicious cycle of news reports and finger-pointing at the media for shedding light on the threats, which very likely plays into the hands of the person behind the threat and could well lead to copycats seeking the same anonymous rush of attention.
Our police service is no doubt correct in believing that someone knows something about each of the threats in our community, and could provide the information that would bring an end to this nonsense.
What a shame to see such juvenile behaviour in our own neighbourhoods while we watch youth in the United States display a maturity well beyond their years.
If young people in our region are looking for behaviour to copy, they should be looking to the teens of Parkland, Florida, whose powerful voices are reshaping the gun debate and providing tangible hope of a brighter future for the U.S.
Those survivors are shining in the spotlight and making news for all the right reasons.
Sadly, the same can’t be said here.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or
connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com